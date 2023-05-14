NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Washington 4 0 3 15 10 5 OL Reign 4 1 1 13 12 5 Portland 3 1 3 12 18 10 Gotham FC 4 2 0 12 7 6 San Diego 3 3 0 9 10 10 Houston 2 2 3 9 5 6 Angel City 2 3 2 8 11 13 Louisville 1 2 4 7 9 9 North Carolina 2 3 1 7 7 9 Kansas City 2 4 0 6 9 12 Orlando 2 4 0 6 5 11 Chicago 1 5 1 4 11 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 6

Washington 3, San Diego 1

Orlando 1, Louisville 0

Portland 3, North Carolina 3, tie

OL Reign 2, Houston 0

Sunday, May 7

Gotham FC 2, Chicago 1

Angel City 3, Kansas City 2

Friday, May 12

Louisville 3, Chicago 0

Houston 2, Portland 1

Saturday, May 13

Washington 1, Angel City 0

Sunday, May 14

OL Reign at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Angel City at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Chicago at Portland, 5 p.m.

Gotham FC at OL Reign, 6 p.m.