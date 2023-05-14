Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
New York Red Bulls 1, New York City FC 0

14 May, 2023
New York City FC 0 0 0
New York Red Bulls 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Fernandez, 2, 76th minute.

Goalies_New York City FC, Luis Barraza, Matt Freese; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Will Meyer.

Yellow Cards_Parks, New York City FC, 37th; Reyes, New York Red Bulls, 67th; Nealis, New York Red Bulls, 72nd; Tolkin, New York Red Bulls, 81st; Casseres Jr, New York Red Bulls, 88th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Nick Uranga, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Tori Penso.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Luis Barraza; Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray, Thiago Martins Bueno; Richard Ledezma (Andres Jasson, 89th), Keaton Parks, Santiago Rodriguez, James Sands; Kevin O'Toole, Gabriel Pereira, Talles Magno.

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, John Tolkin; Cristian Casseres Jr, Daniel Edelman, Omir Fernandez (Hassan Ndam, 85th), Dru Yearwood (Wikelman Carmona, 63rd); Tom Barlow (Cory Burke, 68th), Cameron Harper (Peter Stroud, 63rd).

