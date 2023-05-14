MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 7 2 3 24 19 11 Cincinnati 7 1 3 24 15 12 Nashville 5 3 4 19 15 7 Atlanta 5 4 3 18 21 21 Philadelphia 5 4 2 17 17 14 Inter Miami CF 5 6 0 15 12 12 CF Montréal 5 6 0 15 11 17 Columbus 4 4 3 15 21 14 D.C. United 4 5 3 15 16 16 New York City FC 4 5 3 15 14 15 Orlando City 4 4 3 15 12 14 Charlotte FC 4 5 3 15 16 22 Chicago 3 3 5 14 14 16 New York 2 4 6 12 8 11 Toronto FC 2 4 6 12 13 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 7 3 2 23 19 9 Los Angeles FC 6 1 3 21 20 8 Saint Louis City SC 6 4 1 19 22 13 FC Dallas 5 3 3 18 13 11 San Jose 5 3 3 18 15 14 Houston 4 4 2 14 10 9 Vancouver 3 2 5 14 14 9 Portland 3 5 3 12 15 18 Minnesota United 3 5 3 12 10 14 Colorado 2 4 6 12 10 14 Real Salt Lake 3 6 2 11 10 20 Austin FC 2 5 4 10 10 17 Sporting Kansas City 2 7 3 9 8 16 LA Galaxy 1 6 3 6 8 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 6

Charlotte FC 3, New York City FC 2

Cincinnati 2, D.C. United 1

Miami 2, Atlanta 1

CF Montréal 2, Orlando City 0

Philadelphia 1, New York 0

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

New England 2, Toronto FC 0

Saint Louis City SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0, tie

Nashville 3, Chicago 0

Colorado 3, LA Galaxy 1

Austin FC 2, Portland 2, tie

Vancouver 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday, May 7

Sporting Kansas City 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, May 13

Chicago 1, Saint Louis City SC 0

Charlotte FC 3, Atlanta 1

Orlando City 2, Columbus 2, tie

Nashville 1, D.C. United 1, tie

Miami 2, New England 1

CF Montréal 2, Toronto FC 0

New York 1, New York City FC 0

FC Dallas 1, Austin FC 0

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

Los Angeles FC 3, Real Salt Lake 0

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.