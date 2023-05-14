Miami 3, Cincinnati 1

14 May, 2023
|Cincinnati
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|India 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Berti ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Senzel 3b-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Steer 1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Stephenson dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fairchild cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Fraley ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ramos lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Burdick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers rf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Hampson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Miami
|000
|001
|20x
|—
|3
E_Newman (2), Fortes (4). DP_Cincinnati 0, Miami 2. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Miami 10. 2B_Newman (2), Myers (3), De La Cruz 2 (8), Hampson (8), Cooper (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Weaver
|5
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Herget L,1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Busenitz
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bracho
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|Garrett
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Hoeing
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Scott W,3-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brazoban H,6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Okert H,2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro S,2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Herget pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Garrett pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Garrett (Ramos).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:52. A_11,216 (37,446).