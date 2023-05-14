Miami 3, Cincinnati 1

Cincinnati Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 35 3 11 3 India 2b 3 1 0 0 Berti ss 5 0 2 0 Senzel 3b-cf 4 0 2 0 Cooper 1b 4 1 2 1 Steer 1b-3b 2 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 4 0 2 0 Stephenson dh 4 0 0 1 Soler dh 3 0 0 0 Fairchild cf 2 0 0 0 De La Cruz lf 4 1 3 1 Fraley ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Segura 3b 3 0 1 1 Ramos lf 3 0 0 0 Burdick rf 4 0 0 0 Myers rf-1b 4 0 1 0 Fortes c 4 0 0 0 Newman ss 3 0 2 0 Hampson cf 4 1 1 0 Maile c 4 0 0 0

Cincinnati 000 001 000 — 1 Miami 000 001 20x — 3

E_Newman (2), Fortes (4). DP_Cincinnati 0, Miami 2. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Miami 10. 2B_Newman (2), Myers (3), De La Cruz 2 (8), Hampson (8), Cooper (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Weaver 5 1-3 7 1 1 1 6 Herget L,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Busenitz 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 Bracho 1 0 0 0 0 1

Miami Garrett 5 3 1 1 1 8 Hoeing 1 0 0 0 2 0 Scott W,3-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Brazoban H,6 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Okert H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Floro S,2-4 1 0 0 0 1 1

Herget pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Garrett pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Garrett (Ramos).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:52. A_11,216 (37,446).