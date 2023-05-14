Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Miami 3, Cincinnati 1

14 May, 2023
Cincinnati Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 35 3 11 3
India 2b 3 1 0 0 Berti ss 5 0 2 0
Senzel 3b-cf 4 0 2 0 Cooper 1b 4 1 2 1
Steer 1b-3b 2 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 4 0 2 0
Stephenson dh 4 0 0 1 Soler dh 3 0 0 0
Fairchild cf 2 0 0 0 De La Cruz lf 4 1 3 1
Fraley ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Segura 3b 3 0 1 1
Ramos lf 3 0 0 0 Burdick rf 4 0 0 0
Myers rf-1b 4 0 1 0 Fortes c 4 0 0 0
Newman ss 3 0 2 0 Hampson cf 4 1 1 0
Maile c 4 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 001 000 1
Miami 000 001 20x 3

E_Newman (2), Fortes (4). DP_Cincinnati 0, Miami 2. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Miami 10. 2B_Newman (2), Myers (3), De La Cruz 2 (8), Hampson (8), Cooper (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Weaver 5 1-3 7 1 1 1 6
Herget L,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Busenitz 2-3 3 1 1 1 1
Bracho 1 0 0 0 0 1
Miami
Garrett 5 3 1 1 1 8
Hoeing 1 0 0 0 2 0
Scott W,3-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brazoban H,6 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Okert H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Floro S,2-4 1 0 0 0 1 1

Herget pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Garrett pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Garrett (Ramos).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:52. A_11,216 (37,446).

