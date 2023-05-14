Miami 2, New England 1

|New England
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Miami
|2
|0
|—
|2
First Half_1, Miami, Ruiz, 1 (Campana), 6th minute; 2, New England, Gil, 3, 26th; 3, Miami, Martinez, 3 (Ruiz), 44th.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_New England, Djordje Petrovic, Earl Edwards Jr.; Miami, Drake Callender, CJ Dos Santos, Nick Marsman.
Yellow Cards_Ruiz, Miami, 37th; Martinez, Miami, 45th+1; Taylor, Miami, 60th; Arroyo, Miami, 79th; Polster, New England, 80th; Campana, Miami, 85th; Buck, New England, 87th.
Referee_Ismir Pekmic. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Gianni Facchini, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Brian Poeschel.
Lineups
New England_Djordje Petrovic; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones, Dave Romney; Emmanuel Boateng (Justin Rennicks, 67th), Noel Buck, Carles Gil, Matt Polster (Jozy Altidore, 84th); Latif Blessing (Esmir Bajraktarevic, 67th), Bobby Wood (Giacomo Vrioni, 67th).
Miami_Drake Callender; Christopher McVey, Kamal Miller, Ryan Sailor, DeAndre Yedlin; Dixon Arroyo, Benjamin Cremaschi (Corentin Jean, 76th), David Ruiz, Robert Taylor (Noah Allen, 76th); Leonardo Campana, Josef Martinez (Nicolas Stefanelli, 60th, Victor Ulloa, 86th).