Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Miami 2, New England 1

14 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
New England 1 0 1
Miami 2 0 2

First Half_1, Miami, Ruiz, 1 (Campana), 6th minute; 2, New England, Gil, 3, 26th; 3, Miami, Martinez, 3 (Ruiz), 44th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_New England, Djordje Petrovic, Earl Edwards Jr.; Miami, Drake Callender, CJ Dos Santos, Nick Marsman.

Yellow Cards_Ruiz, Miami, 37th; Martinez, Miami, 45th+1; Taylor, Miami, 60th; Arroyo, Miami, 79th; Polster, New England, 80th; Campana, Miami, 85th; Buck, New England, 87th.

Referee_Ismir Pekmic. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Gianni Facchini, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Brian Poeschel.

___

Lineups

New England_Djordje Petrovic; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones, Dave Romney; Emmanuel Boateng (Justin Rennicks, 67th), Noel Buck, Carles Gil, Matt Polster (Jozy Altidore, 84th); Latif Blessing (Esmir Bajraktarevic, 67th), Bobby Wood (Giacomo Vrioni, 67th).

Miami_Drake Callender; Christopher McVey, Kamal Miller, Ryan Sailor, DeAndre Yedlin; Dixon Arroyo, Benjamin Cremaschi (Corentin Jean, 76th), David Ruiz, Robert Taylor (Noah Allen, 76th); Leonardo Campana, Josef Martinez (Nicolas Stefanelli, 60th, Victor Ulloa, 86th).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Tras la victoria de Independiente, Newell’s le ganó a Arsenal en Rosario

Tras la victoria de Independiente, Newell’s le ganó a Arsenal en Rosario

Hace 31 min

Con el regreso de Benedetto, los convocados de Boca Juniors para enfrentar a Belgrano en la Liga Profesional

Con un gol en el final, San Lorenzo venció 2-1 a Banfield y no le pierde pisada a River Plate en la cima de la Liga Profesional

En Inglaterra aseguran que Pochettino aceptó la oferta de Chelsea y podría fichar a tres jugadores de la selección argentina

River Plate anunció los convocados para enfrentar a Talleres con una baja sensible

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Todo lo que debes saber de la nueva serie de Star+ con Hilary Swank como protagonista

Todo lo que debes saber de la nueva serie de Star+ con Hilary Swank como protagonista

Hace 5 horas

Cómo es la lujosa finca en Long Island que Billy Joel puso a la venta por USD 49 millones

Nuevos detalles de “Fast X” son revelados mientras se acerca su estreno

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

Monica Bellucci y Willem Dafoe se suman al elenco de “Beetlejuice 2″

TENDENCIAS

Keyloggers, la manera en que un ciberdelincuente espía el teclado de mi computador

Keyloggers, la manera en que un ciberdelincuente espía el teclado de mi computador

Hace 6 horas

Cómo es la técnica de diagnóstico experimental más rápida y precisa para la detección de Alzheimer y Parkinson

El CEO de Google, Sundar Pichai, afirmó que la Inteligencia Artificial es uno de los cambios más profundos de la historia: “Afectará todo”

Qué tan necesario es jugar la precuela de Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom para disfrutar del juego

WhatsApp cambia la forma de ver estados y canales con esta pestaña