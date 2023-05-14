Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Major League Baseball Leaders

14 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .329; M.Chapman, Toronto, .326; Bichette, Toronto, .325; Heim, Texas, .319; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .317; Rooker, Oakland, .316; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .313; Rizzo, New York, .311; Yoshida, Boston, .307; Franco, Tampa Bay, .304.

RUNS_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 32; Semien, Texas, 32; Verdugo, Boston, 31; A.García, Texas, 28; N.Lowe, Texas, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 27; Robert Jr., Chicago, 27; Bichette, Toronto, 26; Jung, Texas, 26; Rizzo, New York, 26.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 37; Devers, Boston, 36; Alvarez, Houston, 35; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 34; Semien, Texas, 33; Mullins, Baltimore, 31; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Heim, Texas, 29; Vaughn, Chicago, 29; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 54; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 48; Franco, Tampa Bay, 48; Rizzo, New York, 47; M.Chapman, Toronto, 46; Verdugo, Boston, 46; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 45; Semien, Texas, 45; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 44; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 44.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 13; Ja.Duran, Boston, 12; N.Lowe, Texas, 12; Santander, Baltimore, 12; Vaughn, Chicago, 12; Verdugo, Boston, 12; Kelenic, Seattle, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Bader, New York, 2; Drury, Los Angeles, 2; Greene, Detroit, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Volpe, New York, 2.

HOME RUNS_Rooker, Oakland, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 10; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Robert Jr., Chicago, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; 13 tied at 8.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 18; Volpe, New York, 13; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; Mateo, Baltimore, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 12; Merrifield, Toronto, 11; Kwan, Cleveland, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 9; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 7; Rosario, Cleveland, 7; Semien, Texas, 7.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 4-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 4-1.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.39; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 1.57; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.16; Cole, New York, 2.22; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.34; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.38; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.61; Kirby, Seattle, 2.62; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.62; Wells, Baltimore, 2.68.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 67; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Cole, New York, 62; P.López, Minnesota, 62; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 61; Ryan, Minnesota, 57; F.Valdez, Houston, 57; Eovaldi, Texas, 56; S.Gray, Minnesota, 56; Cease, Chicago, 54; Javier, Houston, 54; Lynn, Chicago, 54; Sale, Boston, 54.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Tras la victoria de Independiente, Newell’s le ganó a Arsenal en Rosario

Tras la victoria de Independiente, Newell’s le ganó a Arsenal en Rosario

Hace 48 min

Con el regreso de Benedetto, los convocados de Boca Juniors para enfrentar a Belgrano en la Liga Profesional

Con un gol en el final, San Lorenzo venció 2-1 a Banfield y no le pierde pisada a River Plate en la cima de la Liga Profesional

En Inglaterra aseguran que Pochettino aceptó la oferta de Chelsea y podría fichar a tres jugadores de la selección argentina

River Plate anunció los convocados para enfrentar a Talleres con una baja sensible

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Todo lo que debes saber de la nueva serie de Star+ con Hilary Swank como protagonista

Todo lo que debes saber de la nueva serie de Star+ con Hilary Swank como protagonista

Hace 5 horas

Cómo es la lujosa finca en Long Island que Billy Joel puso a la venta por USD 49 millones

Nuevos detalles de “Fast X” son revelados mientras se acerca su estreno

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

Monica Bellucci y Willem Dafoe se suman al elenco de “Beetlejuice 2″

TENDENCIAS

Keyloggers, la manera en que un ciberdelincuente espía el teclado de mi computador

Keyloggers, la manera en que un ciberdelincuente espía el teclado de mi computador

Hace 7 horas

Cómo es la técnica de diagnóstico experimental más rápida y precisa para la detección de Alzheimer y Parkinson

El CEO de Google, Sundar Pichai, afirmó que la Inteligencia Artificial es uno de los cambios más profundos de la historia: “Afectará todo”

Qué tan necesario es jugar la precuela de Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom para disfrutar del juego

WhatsApp cambia la forma de ver estados y canales con esta pestaña