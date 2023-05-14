English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3
Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City 2, Leeds 1
Tottenham 1, Crystal Palace 0
Wolverhampton 1, Aston Villa 0
Liverpool 1, Brentford 0
Sunday's Matches
Newcastle 0, Arsenal 2
West Ham 1, Man United 0
Monday's Matches
Fulham 5, Leicester 3
Brighton 1, Everton 5
Nottingham Forest 4, Southampton 3
Saturday's Matches
Leeds 2, Newcastle 2
Aston Villa 2, Tottenham 1
Chelsea 2, Nottingham Forest 2
Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United 2, Wolverhampton 0
Southampton 0, Fulham 2
Sunday's Matches
Brentford 2, West Ham 0
Everton 0, Man City 3
Arsenal vs. Brighton, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Newcastle vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Tottenham vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Man United, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd
Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
West Ham vs. Leeds, 8:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Chelsea, 11 a.m.
Monday's Match
Newcastle vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Brighton vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Man United vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Monday's Matches
Wigan 0, Rotherham 0
Watford 2, Stoke 0
Swansea 3, West Brom 2
QPR 0, Bristol City 2
Preston 0, Sunderland 3
Norwich 0, Blackpool 1
Millwall 3, Blackburn 4
Middlesbrough 1, Coventry 1
Luton Town 0, Hull 0
Huddersfield 2, Reading 0
Burnley 3, Cardiff 0
Birmingham 1, Sheffield United 2
Saturday's Match
Sunderland 2, Luton Town 1
Sunday's Match
Coventry 0, Middlesbrough 0
Tuesday's Match
Luton Town vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 3 p.m.
England League One
Sunday's Matches
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Derby 0
Portsmouth 2, Wycombe 2
Port Vale 1, Plymouth 3
Oxford United 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Lincoln 1, Shrewsbury 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Ipswich 2
Exeter 3, Morecambe 2
Cheltenham 2, Charlton 2
Cambridge United 2, Forest Green 0
Burton Albion 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Bristol Rovers 2, Bolton 3
Barnsley 0, Peterborough 2
Friday's Match
Peterborough 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Saturday's Match
Bolton 1, Barnsley 1
Thursday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Barnsley vs. Bolton, 3 p.m.
England League Two
Monday's Matches
Walsall 2, Doncaster 1
Tranmere 0, Northampton 1
Swindon 2, Crawley Town 1
Sutton United 1, Carlisle 1
Stockport County 1, Hartlepool 1
Salford 0, Gillingham 1
Newport County 2, Crewe 2
Harrogate Town 1, Rochdale 1
Grimsby Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Colchester 0, Mansfield Town 2
Bradford 1, Leyton Orient 1
Barrow 0, Stevenage 1
Saturday's Match
Salford 1, Stockport County 0
Sunday's Match
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Stockport County vs. Salford, 7:30 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
England National League
Sunday's Matches
Notts County 3, Boreham Wood 2, OT
Chesterfield 3, Bromley 2, OT
Saturday's Match
Chesterfield 2, Notts County 2, Notts County advances 4-3 on penalty kicks