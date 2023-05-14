Detroit 5, Seattle 3

Seattle Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 3 10 2 Totals 33 5 9 5 Crawford ss 5 1 2 0 McKinstry 2b 2 1 1 0 France 1b 5 1 1 0 Schoop ph-2b 2 1 1 0 Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 1 Greene cf 5 1 3 0 Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0 Báez ss 5 0 1 2 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Raleigh ph-c 2 0 1 0 Maton dh 3 0 0 1 Hernández rf 4 0 1 1 Ibáñez 3b 3 1 1 1 Caballero 2b 1 0 1 0 Short pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Wong ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Baddoo lf 4 0 1 1 Pollock dh 3 0 1 0 Vierling rf 4 0 0 0 Kelenic ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Rogers c 2 1 1 0 Haggerty lf 4 0 1 0

Seattle 003 000 000 — 3 Detroit 101 001 20x — 5

E_Murphy (2). LOB_Seattle 12, Detroit 10. 2B_Raleigh (6), Rogers (4), Ibáñez (5), Baddoo (6). SB_Hernández (2). SF_Hernández (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gilbert 5 2-3 6 3 3 1 4 Gott BS,0-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Speier L,1-1 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 Brash 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Then 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0

Detroit Wentz 2 2-3 6 3 3 1 3 Cisnero 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Englert 2 2 0 0 1 0 Foley W,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Shreve H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Lange S,7-8 1 0 0 0 2 2

HBP_Brash (Maton). WP_Gilbert(3).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:50. A_20,160 (41,083).