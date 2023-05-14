Colorado 4, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 0 7 0 Totals 30 4 6 3 Stott 2b 5 0 2 0 Blackmon dh 4 2 2 0 Turner ss 4 0 2 0 Profar lf 3 1 0 0 Harper dh 3 0 0 0 Bryant rf 4 0 2 1 Clemens ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Cron 1b 2 0 0 1 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Moustakas 1b 2 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Díaz c 3 0 1 0 Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 Bohm 1b 3 0 1 0 Tovar ss 3 0 0 0 Marsh cf 2 0 0 0 Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Sosa 3b 4 0 0 0 Doyle cf 3 1 1 1

Philadelphia 000 000 000 — 0 Colorado 200 020 00x — 4

E_Turner (5), Sosa (5), McMahon (3). DP_Philadelphia 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3. 2B_Realmuto (11), Blackmon (9). HR_Doyle (2). SB_Stott (5), Doyle (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Nola L,3-3 7 6 4 4 1 4 Vasquez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Colorado Freeland W,4-4 6 4 0 0 1 8 Bird 1 0 0 0 2 0 Lawrence 2 3 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:33. A_30,325 (50,144).