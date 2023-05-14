Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 0

14 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Philadelphia Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 0 7 0 Totals 30 4 6 3
Stott 2b 5 0 2 0 Blackmon dh 4 2 2 0
Turner ss 4 0 2 0 Profar lf 3 1 0 0
Harper dh 3 0 0 0 Bryant rf 4 0 2 1
Clemens ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Cron 1b 2 0 0 1
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Moustakas 1b 2 0 0 0
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Díaz c 3 0 1 0
Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0
Bohm 1b 3 0 1 0 Tovar ss 3 0 0 0
Marsh cf 2 0 0 0 Castro 2b 3 0 0 0
Sosa 3b 4 0 0 0 Doyle cf 3 1 1 1
Philadelphia 000 000 000 0
Colorado 200 020 00x 4

E_Turner (5), Sosa (5), McMahon (3). DP_Philadelphia 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3. 2B_Realmuto (11), Blackmon (9). HR_Doyle (2). SB_Stott (5), Doyle (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola L,3-3 7 6 4 4 1 4
Vasquez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colorado
Freeland W,4-4 6 4 0 0 1 8
Bird 1 0 0 0 2 0
Lawrence 2 3 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:33. A_30,325 (50,144).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Incertidumbre por el futuro de Gago en Racing: lleva 7 partidos sin ganar en la Liga Profesional y es el equipo más goleado

Incertidumbre por el futuro de Gago en Racing: lleva 7 partidos sin ganar en la Liga Profesional y es el equipo más goleado

Hace 7 min

Boca Juniors empata 0-0 con Belgrano de Córdoba en La Bombonera

El impactante accidente con vuelco de Scuncio Moro en el TC2000: dio 8 vueltas en el aire y superó la valla de contención

River Plate visita a Talleres de Córdoba en un partido clave por la Liga Profesional, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Escándalo en el festejo del Barcelona campeón de España: los jugadores tuvieron que huir del campo ante la estampida de la afición del Espanyol

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Mel Gibson y Mark Wahlberg trabajaran juntos en una próxima película

Mel Gibson y Mark Wahlberg trabajaran juntos en una próxima película

Hace 51 min

Simon Pegg reveló detalles sobre su adicción al alcohol

Estas personalidades celebran por primera vez el día de la madre en 2023

“Rápidos y Furiosos 10”: se filtra el regreso de un personaje querido a esta nueva aventura

“Superman: Legacy”: David Corenswet y Nicholas Hoult podrían ser los nuevos protagonistas de la nueva película

TENDENCIAS

Cómo se trata la fibromialgia y el síndrome de fatiga crónica, según la neurociencia

Cómo se trata la fibromialgia y el síndrome de fatiga crónica, según la neurociencia

Hace 55 min

Por qué los gamers y streamers utilizan tres monitores para el computador

Un viaje de sabores hacia una gastronomía milenaria: las 30 mejores fotos del Festival de Cocina Israelí

Cuatro cursos gratuitos de la Universidad de Harvard para aprender inteligencia artificial

Qué es la saturación mental y por qué nos quita energía y afecta la salud emocional