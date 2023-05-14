Charlotte FC 3, Atlanta 1

|Charlotte FC
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_1, Charlotte FC, Meram, 1 (Westwood), 18th minute.
Second Half_2, Charlotte FC, Swiderski, 3 (penalty kick), 52nd; 3, Charlotte FC, Meram, 2 (Jozwiak), 57th; 4, Atlanta, Sanchez, 1 (Almada), 86th.
Goalies_Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, Pablo Sisniega; Atlanta, Quentin Westberg, Clement Diop Degoud.
Yellow Cards_Sobocinski, Charlotte FC, 59th; Ibarra, Atlanta, 71st; Lennon, Atlanta, 88th; Byrne, Charlotte FC, 90th+5; Gaines, Charlotte FC, 90th+8.
Red Cards_Gutman, Atlanta, 51st.
Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Meghan Mullen, Ryan Graves, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.
___
Lineups
Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Nathan Byrne, Jaylin Lindsey, Adilson Malanda, Jan Sobocinski (Hamady Diop, 71st, Harrison Afful, 86th); Benjamin Bender (Brandon Cambridge, 86th), Brandt Bronico, Kamil Jozwiak (McKinze Gaines, 64th), Justin Meram, Ashley Westwood; Karol Swiderski.
Atlanta_Quentin Westberg; Andrew Gutman, Brooks Lennon, Miles Robinson, Juan Sanchez, Caleb Wiley; Thiago Almada, Franco Ibarra (Machop Chol, 90th), Amar Sejdic (Derick Etienne, 55th); Luiz Araujo (Giorgos Giakoumakis, 71st), Miguel Berry (Matheus Rossetto, 71st).