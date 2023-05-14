Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Charlotte FC 3, Atlanta 1

14 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Charlotte FC 1 2 3
Atlanta 0 1 1

First Half_1, Charlotte FC, Meram, 1 (Westwood), 18th minute.

Second Half_2, Charlotte FC, Swiderski, 3 (penalty kick), 52nd; 3, Charlotte FC, Meram, 2 (Jozwiak), 57th; 4, Atlanta, Sanchez, 1 (Almada), 86th.

Goalies_Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, Pablo Sisniega; Atlanta, Quentin Westberg, Clement Diop Degoud.

Yellow Cards_Sobocinski, Charlotte FC, 59th; Ibarra, Atlanta, 71st; Lennon, Atlanta, 88th; Byrne, Charlotte FC, 90th+5; Gaines, Charlotte FC, 90th+8.

Red Cards_Gutman, Atlanta, 51st.

Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Meghan Mullen, Ryan Graves, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

___

Lineups

Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Nathan Byrne, Jaylin Lindsey, Adilson Malanda, Jan Sobocinski (Hamady Diop, 71st, Harrison Afful, 86th); Benjamin Bender (Brandon Cambridge, 86th), Brandt Bronico, Kamil Jozwiak (McKinze Gaines, 64th), Justin Meram, Ashley Westwood; Karol Swiderski.

Atlanta_Quentin Westberg; Andrew Gutman, Brooks Lennon, Miles Robinson, Juan Sanchez, Caleb Wiley; Thiago Almada, Franco Ibarra (Machop Chol, 90th), Amar Sejdic (Derick Etienne, 55th); Luiz Araujo (Giorgos Giakoumakis, 71st), Miguel Berry (Matheus Rossetto, 71st).

Temas Relacionados

MLS soccerSoccerSportsAP

DEPORTES

Tras la victoria de Independiente, Newell’s le ganó a Arsenal en Rosario

Tras la victoria de Independiente, Newell’s le ganó a Arsenal en Rosario

Hace 58 min

Con el regreso de Benedetto, los convocados de Boca Juniors para enfrentar a Belgrano en la Liga Profesional

Con un gol en el final, San Lorenzo venció 2-1 a Banfield y no le pierde pisada a River Plate en la cima de la Liga Profesional

En Inglaterra aseguran que Pochettino aceptó la oferta de Chelsea y podría fichar a tres jugadores de la selección argentina

River Plate anunció los convocados para enfrentar a Talleres con una baja sensible

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Todo lo que debes saber de la nueva serie de Star+ con Hilary Swank como protagonista

Todo lo que debes saber de la nueva serie de Star+ con Hilary Swank como protagonista

Hace 5 horas

Cómo es la lujosa finca en Long Island que Billy Joel puso a la venta por USD 49 millones

Nuevos detalles de “Fast X” son revelados mientras se acerca su estreno

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

Monica Bellucci y Willem Dafoe se suman al elenco de “Beetlejuice 2″

TENDENCIAS

Keyloggers, la manera en que un ciberdelincuente espía el teclado de mi computador

Keyloggers, la manera en que un ciberdelincuente espía el teclado de mi computador

Hace 7 horas

Cómo es la técnica de diagnóstico experimental más rápida y precisa para la detección de Alzheimer y Parkinson

El CEO de Google, Sundar Pichai, afirmó que la Inteligencia Artificial es uno de los cambios más profundos de la historia: “Afectará todo”

Qué tan necesario es jugar la precuela de Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom para disfrutar del juego

WhatsApp cambia la forma de ver estados y canales con esta pestaña