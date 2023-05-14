Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

American League Glance

14 May, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 30 11 .732 _
Baltimore 26 13 .667 3
Toronto 23 16 .590 6
New York 23 18 .561 7
Boston 22 18 .550

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 22 18 .550 _
Cleveland 18 21 .462
Detroit 17 21 .447 4
Chicago 14 27 .341
Kansas City 12 29 .293 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 24 15 .615 _
Los Angeles 21 19 .525
Houston 20 19 .513 4
Seattle 20 19 .513 4
Oakland 9 32 .220 16

___

Friday's Games

Seattle 9, Detroit 2

Toronto 3, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 5

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 8, Boston 6

L.A. Angels 5, Cleveland 4

Houston 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1

Oakland 9, Texas 7, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Seattle 5, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 8

Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Toronto 5, Atlanta 2

Texas 5, Oakland 0

St. Louis 4, Boston 3

Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 6

Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 1

Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 11:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-1) at Baltimore (Gibson 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (McHugh 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-0), 1:37 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-3) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 2-3) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Boston (Kluber 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

