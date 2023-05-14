American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|30
|11
|.732
|_
|Baltimore
|26
|13
|.667
|3
|Toronto
|23
|16
|.590
|6
|New York
|23
|18
|.561
|7
|Boston
|22
|18
|.550
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|22
|18
|.550
|_
|Cleveland
|18
|21
|.462
|3½
|Detroit
|17
|21
|.447
|4
|Chicago
|14
|27
|.341
|8½
|Kansas City
|12
|29
|.293
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|24
|15
|.615
|_
|Los Angeles
|21
|19
|.525
|3½
|Houston
|20
|19
|.513
|4
|Seattle
|20
|19
|.513
|4
|Oakland
|9
|32
|.220
|16
___
Friday's Games
Seattle 9, Detroit 2
Toronto 3, Atlanta 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 5
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 8, Boston 6
L.A. Angels 5, Cleveland 4
Houston 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Minnesota 2
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1
Oakland 9, Texas 7, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
Seattle 5, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 8
Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Toronto 5, Atlanta 2
Texas 5, Oakland 0
St. Louis 4, Boston 3
Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 6
Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 1
Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 11:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-1) at Baltimore (Gibson 4-2), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (McHugh 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-0), 1:37 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-3), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-3) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 0-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 2-3) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Boston (Kluber 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.