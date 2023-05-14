ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-ZELENSKIY-SCHOLZ STATEMENT

Germany's Scholz speaks to media before receiving Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Berlin

Start: 14 May 2023 09:10 GMT

End: 14 May 2023 12:00 GMT

AACHEN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to speak to reporters in Aachen before the arrival of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who will be awarded the prestigious Charlemagne Prize (Karlspreis).

SCHEDULE:

TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1- GERMAN, UKRAINIAN CH2- TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com