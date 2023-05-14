ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-ZELENSKIY == SCHEDULE UPDATE

Ukraine's Zelenskiy holds meetings in Berlin

Start: 14 May 2023 07:51 GMT

End: 14 May 2023 08:04 GMT

BERLIN - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold meeting with German politicians

SCHEDULE TBA:

0720GMT - View of Schloss Bellevue castle as Zelenskiy expected to depart after his meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (DEUTSCHE WELLE POOL)

expected approx. 0820GMT - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with military honours at Berlin's chancellery (REUTERS)

POSSIBLE TBC - Joint news conference by Zelenskiy and Scholz

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS AND POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com