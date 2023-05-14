ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-ZELENSKIY == SCHEDULE UPDATE

Ukraine's Zelenskiy holds meetings in Berlin
Start: 14 May 2023 07:51 GMT
End: 14 May 2023 08:04 GMT
BERLIN - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold meeting with German politicians
SCHEDULE TBA:
0720GMT - View of Schloss Bellevue castle as Zelenskiy expected to depart after his meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (DEUTSCHE WELLE POOL)
expected approx. 0820GMT - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with military honours at Berlin's chancellery (REUTERS)
POSSIBLE TBC - Joint news conference by Zelenskiy and Scholz
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS AND POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
