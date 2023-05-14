Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-ZELENSKIY == SCHEDULE UPDATE

Por REUTERSyMAY 14

14 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Ukraine's Zelenskiy holds meetings in Berlin

Start: 14 May 2023 07:51 GMT

End: 14 May 2023 08:04 GMT

BERLIN - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold meeting with German politicians

SCHEDULE TBA:

0720GMT - View of Schloss Bellevue castle as Zelenskiy expected to depart after his meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (DEUTSCHE WELLE POOL)

expected approx. 0820GMT - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with military honours at Berlin's chancellery (REUTERS)

POSSIBLE TBC - Joint news conference by Zelenskiy and Scholz

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS AND POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

José Amalfitani, el dirigente que cambió la historia: del inolvidable gesto para salvar a Vélez al “premio” que recibió meses antes de su muerte

José Amalfitani, el dirigente que cambió la historia: del inolvidable gesto para salvar a Vélez al “premio” que recibió meses antes de su muerte

Hace 5 horas

Fue pizzero, lo siguió la selección argentina y tuvo duelos estelares con Ronaldo, Beckham y Zidane, pero una lesión le cambió por completo la carrera

El mercado de pases de River Plate: la chance de repatriar a Funes Mori y la situación que los tiene alerta por Lanzini

Messi, Mandela y Porta: cuando el deporte pacifica

Tras la victoria de Independiente, Newell’s le ganó a Arsenal en Rosario

ENTRETENIMIENTO

A 25 años del último capítulo de Seinfeld, la serie récord que deslumbró con 4 héroes miserables, adorados y auténticos

A 25 años del último capítulo de Seinfeld, la serie récord que deslumbró con 4 héroes miserables, adorados y auténticos

Hace 5 horas

Todo lo que debes saber de la nueva serie de Star+ con Hilary Swank como protagonista

Cómo es la lujosa finca en Long Island que Billy Joel puso a la venta por USD 49 millones

Nuevos detalles de “Fast X” son revelados mientras se acerca su estreno

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

TENDENCIAS

Todas las vacunas necesarias para enfrentar las enfermedades respiratorias que aumentan en invierno

Todas las vacunas necesarias para enfrentar las enfermedades respiratorias que aumentan en invierno

Hace 5 horas

A pesar de la llegada del otoño, ¿es posible contagiarse de dengue?

Spa de manos: 7 tratamientos de belleza para mantenerlas jóvenes

Efecto Flynn: ¿somos más inteligentes a medida que pasan los años?

Tres factores que pueden acelerar el envejecimiento, según investigadores de Harvard