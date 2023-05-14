ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-ZELENSKIY-PRIZE--POSSIBLE ONLY

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy is awarded Germany's Charlemagne Prize

Start: 14 May 2023 13:15 GMT

End: 14 May 2023 14:15 GMT

AACHEN - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is awarded Germany's prestigious Charlemagne Prize (Karlspreis), with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz making remarks and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expected to attend.

