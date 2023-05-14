Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-ZELENSKIY-PRIZE--POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por REUTERSyMAY 14

14 May, 2023
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy is awarded Germany's Charlemagne Prize

Start: 14 May 2023 13:15 GMT

End: 14 May 2023 14:15 GMT

AACHEN - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is awarded Germany's prestigious Charlemagne Prize (Karlspreis), with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz making remarks and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expected to attend.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - Start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must credit WDR - No Use after May 21, 2023

DIGITAL: Must credit WDR - No Use after May 21, 2023

Source: WDR POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1- GERMAN, UKRAINIAN CH2- TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

