ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-ZELENSKIY-PRIZE--POSSIBLE ONLY

14 May, 2023
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy is awarded Germany's Charlemagne Prize
Start: 14 May 2023 13:15 GMT
End: 14 May 2023 14:15 GMT
AACHEN - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is awarded Germany's prestigious Charlemagne Prize (Karlspreis), with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz making remarks and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expected to attend.
