ADVISORY TURKEY-ELECTION/

Turks vote in parliamentary & presidential elections

Start: 14 May 2023 10:17 GMT

End: 14 May 2023 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE THIS LIVE WILL SWITCH BETWEEN ISTANBUL AND HATAY AND ANKARA

===

ISTANBUL / HATAY / ANKARA - Turks start casting their votes for the first round of presidential and parliamentary elections. President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would hold elections on May 14, a month earlier than initially scheduled, setting up a tight test of his leadership after two decades in power. Opinion polls show the parliamentary and presidential elections will be tight, and will mark Erdogan's biggest test in his two decades at the reins of the regional military power, NATO member and major emerging market economy.

SCHEDULE:

HATAY View of poll station in Istanbul

