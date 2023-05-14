Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY THAILAND-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN

Por REUTERSyMAY 14

14 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Thailand goes to polls in general election

Start: 14 May 2023 00:53 GMT

End: 14 May 2023 04:30 GMT

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thailand goes to polls in general election. Vote counting starts after polls close at 1000gmt.

LIVE PRODUCTION: Artorn Pookasook

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - Polls open

1000GMT - Polls close

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tras la victoria de Independiente, Newell’s se mide con Arsenal

Tras la victoria de Independiente, Newell’s se mide con Arsenal

Hace 1 hora

Con el regreso de Benedetto, los convocados de Boca Juniors para enfrentar a Belgrano en la Liga Profesional

Con un gol en el final, San Lorenzo venció 2-1 a Banfield y no le pierde pisada a River Plate en la cima de la Liga Profesional

En Inglaterra aseguran que Pochettino aceptó la oferta de Chelsea y podría fichar a tres jugadores de la selección argentina

River Plate anunció los convocados para enfrentar a Talleres con una baja sensible

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Todo lo que debes saber de la nueva serie de Star+ con Hilary Swank como protagonista

Todo lo que debes saber de la nueva serie de Star+ con Hilary Swank como protagonista

Hace 4 horas

Cómo es la lujosa finca en Long Island que Billy Joel puso a la venta por USD 49 millones

Nuevos detalles de “Fast X” son revelados mientras se acerca su estreno

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

Monica Bellucci y Willem Dafoe se suman al elenco de “Beetlejuice 2″

TENDENCIAS

Keyloggers, la manera en que un ciberdelincuente espía el teclado de mi computador

Keyloggers, la manera en que un ciberdelincuente espía el teclado de mi computador

Hace 5 horas

Cómo es la técnica de diagnóstico experimental más rápida y precisa para la detección de Alzheimer y Parkinson

El CEO de Google, Sundar Pichai, afirmó que la Inteligencia Artificial es uno de los cambios más profundos de la historia: “Afectará todo”

Qué tan necesario es jugar la precuela de Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom para disfrutar del juego

WhatsApp cambia la forma de ver estados y canales con esta pestaña