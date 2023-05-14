ADVISORY THAILAND-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN

Thailand goes to polls in general election

Start: 14 May 2023 00:53 GMT

End: 14 May 2023 04:30 GMT

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thailand goes to polls in general election. Vote counting starts after polls close at 1000gmt.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - Polls open

1000GMT - Polls close

