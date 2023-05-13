Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Seattle 5, Detroit 0

13 May, 2023
Seattle Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 6 4 Totals 30 0 3 0
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 McKinstry 2b 4 0 0 0
France 1b 4 0 1 0 Greene cf 4 0 1 0
Kelenic rf 4 1 1 2 Báez ss 4 0 1 0
Rodríguez cf 3 1 0 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 1 0
Suárez 3b 3 1 0 0 Maton dh 3 0 0 0
Raleigh c 3 0 0 0 Ibáñez 3b 3 0 0 0
Hernández dh 4 1 3 2 Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0
Trammell lf 3 0 0 0 Haase c 3 0 0 0
Pollock ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Vierling rf 3 0 0 0
Wong 2b 4 0 0 0
Seattle 002 100 002 5
Detroit 000 000 000 0

LOB_Seattle 4, Detroit 3. 2B_Greene (5). HR_Kelenic (8), Hernández (8). SB_Rodríguez (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Miller W,2-0 7 3 0 0 0 3
Topa H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brash 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Faedo L,0-1 6 4 3 3 1 7
Holton 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4
Vest 1-3 1 2 2 2 1
Shreve 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Shreve.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:16. A_23,511 (41,083).

