Seattle 5, Detroit 0

Seattle Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 6 4 Totals 30 0 3 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 McKinstry 2b 4 0 0 0 France 1b 4 0 1 0 Greene cf 4 0 1 0 Kelenic rf 4 1 1 2 Báez ss 4 0 1 0 Rodríguez cf 3 1 0 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 1 0 Suárez 3b 3 1 0 0 Maton dh 3 0 0 0 Raleigh c 3 0 0 0 Ibáñez 3b 3 0 0 0 Hernández dh 4 1 3 2 Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0 Trammell lf 3 0 0 0 Haase c 3 0 0 0 Pollock ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Vierling rf 3 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0

Seattle 002 100 002 — 5 Detroit 000 000 000 — 0

LOB_Seattle 4, Detroit 3. 2B_Greene (5). HR_Kelenic (8), Hernández (8). SB_Rodríguez (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Miller W,2-0 7 3 0 0 0 3 Topa H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2 Brash 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit Faedo L,0-1 6 4 3 3 1 7 Holton 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 Vest 1-3 1 2 2 2 1 Shreve 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Shreve.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:16. A_23,511 (41,083).