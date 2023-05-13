Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Regions Tradition Tour Scores

13 May, 2023
Saturday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Third Round

Robert Karlsson 71-66-63—200
Steve Stricker 68-68-64—200
Padraig Harrington 68-69-65—202
Paul Broadhurst 67-68-68—203
Alex Cejka 69-68-67—204
Jerry Kelly 69-68-67—204
Timothy O'Neal 67-69-68—204
Marco Dawson 71-68-66—205
Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-68-67—205
Ken Duke 68-71-67—206
Ernie Els 68-66-72—206
Stephen Ames 70-70-67—207
Richard Green 70-72-65—207
Steve Jones 73-69-65—207
Scott Parel 71-69-68—208
Dicky Pride 71-68-69—208
Vijay Singh 72-68-68—208
Bob Estes 69-70-70—209
Billy Mayfair 71-71-67—209
Kevin Sutherland 71-70-68—209
Mike Weir 70-68-71—209
Darren Clarke 71-69-70—210
Thongchai Jaidee 70-71-69—210
Colin Montgomerie 72-69-69—210
Paul Goydos 69-71-71—211
Bernhard Langer 69-72-70—211
Joe Durant 70-67-75—212
Harrison Frazar 70-74-68—212
Tim Petrovic 71-69-72—212
Michael Allen 70-71-72—213
Billy Andrade 67-74-72—213
Stuart Appleby 74-70-69—213
Woody Austin 72-73-68—213
David McKenzie 70-71-72—213
Shane Bertsch 69-72-73—214
Steve Flesch 72-73-69—214
Tom Lehman 72-69-73—214
Scott McCarron 72-70-72—214
Kenny Perry 73-70-71—214
Paul Stankowski 74-69-71—214
Glen Day 74-69-72—215
Brett Quigley 75-67-73—215
Steven Alker 70-76-70—216
Olin Browne 70-74-72—216
Rod Pampling 75-71-70—216
Brian Gay 71-76-70—217
Tom Pernice 75-71-71—217
Scott Verplank 71-74-72—217
Notah Begay 78-71-69—218
Retief Goosen 76-70-72—218
Tim Herron 73-69-76—218
Rob Labritz 70-74-74—218
Scott Dunlap 75-70-74—219
Justin Leonard 74-76-69—219
Rocco Mediate 72-74-73—219
Esteban Toledo 72-75-72—219
Kirk Triplett 72-77-70—219
Y.E. Yang 70-73-76—219
Russ Cochran 70-78-72—220
David Frost 73-73-74—220
Jim Furyk 74-72-74—220
John Senden 75-74-71—220
Duffy Waldorf 72-74-74—220
John Huston 73-77-71—221
Brian Cooper 78-74-70—222
John Daly 75-76-71—222
Mark Hensby 74-71-77—222
Charlie Wi 80-71-71—222
Jason Bohn 74-73-76—223
Chris DiMarco 76-71-78—225
Lee Janzen 73-76-76—225
Larry Mize 75-73-77—225
Robert Gamez 77-75-74—226
Steve Pate 72-75-79—226
Wes Short 82-73-71—226
Jose Maria Olazabal 74-77-76—227
Len Mattiace 79-73-76—228
Gary Hallberg 75-80-81—236

