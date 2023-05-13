Regions Tradition Tour Scores

13 May, 2023
Saturday
At Greystone GC
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
Third Round
|Robert Karlsson
|71-66-63—200
|Steve Stricker
|68-68-64—200
|Padraig Harrington
|68-69-65—202
|Paul Broadhurst
|67-68-68—203
|Alex Cejka
|69-68-67—204
|Jerry Kelly
|69-68-67—204
|Timothy O'Neal
|67-69-68—204
|Marco Dawson
|71-68-66—205
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|70-68-67—205
|Ken Duke
|68-71-67—206
|Ernie Els
|68-66-72—206
|Stephen Ames
|70-70-67—207
|Richard Green
|70-72-65—207
|Steve Jones
|73-69-65—207
|Scott Parel
|71-69-68—208
|Dicky Pride
|71-68-69—208
|Vijay Singh
|72-68-68—208
|Bob Estes
|69-70-70—209
|Billy Mayfair
|71-71-67—209
|Kevin Sutherland
|71-70-68—209
|Mike Weir
|70-68-71—209
|Darren Clarke
|71-69-70—210
|Thongchai Jaidee
|70-71-69—210
|Colin Montgomerie
|72-69-69—210
|Paul Goydos
|69-71-71—211
|Bernhard Langer
|69-72-70—211
|Joe Durant
|70-67-75—212
|Harrison Frazar
|70-74-68—212
|Tim Petrovic
|71-69-72—212
|Michael Allen
|70-71-72—213
|Billy Andrade
|67-74-72—213
|Stuart Appleby
|74-70-69—213
|Woody Austin
|72-73-68—213
|David McKenzie
|70-71-72—213
|Shane Bertsch
|69-72-73—214
|Steve Flesch
|72-73-69—214
|Tom Lehman
|72-69-73—214
|Scott McCarron
|72-70-72—214
|Kenny Perry
|73-70-71—214
|Paul Stankowski
|74-69-71—214
|Glen Day
|74-69-72—215
|Brett Quigley
|75-67-73—215
|Steven Alker
|70-76-70—216
|Olin Browne
|70-74-72—216
|Rod Pampling
|75-71-70—216
|Brian Gay
|71-76-70—217
|Tom Pernice
|75-71-71—217
|Scott Verplank
|71-74-72—217
|Notah Begay
|78-71-69—218
|Retief Goosen
|76-70-72—218
|Tim Herron
|73-69-76—218
|Rob Labritz
|70-74-74—218
|Scott Dunlap
|75-70-74—219
|Justin Leonard
|74-76-69—219
|Rocco Mediate
|72-74-73—219
|Esteban Toledo
|72-75-72—219
|Kirk Triplett
|72-77-70—219
|Y.E. Yang
|70-73-76—219
|Russ Cochran
|70-78-72—220
|David Frost
|73-73-74—220
|Jim Furyk
|74-72-74—220
|John Senden
|75-74-71—220
|Duffy Waldorf
|72-74-74—220
|John Huston
|73-77-71—221
|Brian Cooper
|78-74-70—222
|John Daly
|75-76-71—222
|Mark Hensby
|74-71-77—222
|Charlie Wi
|80-71-71—222
|Jason Bohn
|74-73-76—223
|Chris DiMarco
|76-71-78—225
|Lee Janzen
|73-76-76—225
|Larry Mize
|75-73-77—225
|Robert Gamez
|77-75-74—226
|Steve Pate
|72-75-79—226
|Wes Short
|82-73-71—226
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|74-77-76—227
|Len Mattiace
|79-73-76—228
|Gary Hallberg
|75-80-81—236