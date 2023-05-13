Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

MLS Glance

13 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 7 1 3 24 18 9
Cincinnati 7 1 3 24 15 12
Nashville 5 3 3 18 14 6
Atlanta 5 3 3 18 20 18
New York City FC 4 4 3 15 14 14
Columbus 4 4 2 14 19 12
Philadelphia 4 4 2 14 15 13
D.C. United 4 5 2 14 15 15
Orlando City 4 4 2 14 10 12
Inter Miami CF 4 6 0 12 10 11
CF Montréal 4 6 0 12 9 17
Charlotte FC 3 5 3 12 13 21
Toronto FC 2 3 6 12 13 15
Chicago 2 3 5 11 13 16
New York 1 4 6 9 7 11

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 6 3 2 20 18 9
Saint Louis City SC 6 3 1 19 22 12
Los Angeles FC 5 1 3 18 17 8
San Jose 5 3 3 18 15 14
FC Dallas 4 3 3 15 12 11
Houston 4 3 2 14 10 8
Vancouver 3 2 5 14 14 9
Minnesota United 3 4 3 12 10 11
Portland 3 5 3 12 15 18
Colorado 2 3 6 12 9 12
Real Salt Lake 3 5 2 11 10 17
Austin FC 2 4 4 10 10 16
LA Galaxy 1 6 3 6 8 17
Sporting Kansas City 1 7 3 6 5 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 6

Charlotte FC 3, New York City FC 2

Cincinnati 2, D.C. United 1

Miami 2, Atlanta 1

CF Montréal 2, Orlando City 0

Philadelphia 1, New York 0

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

New England 2, Toronto FC 0

Saint Louis City SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0, tie

Nashville 3, Chicago 0

Colorado 3, LA Galaxy 1

Austin FC 2, Portland 2, tie

Vancouver 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday, May 7

Sporting Kansas City 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, May 13

Saint Louis City SC at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

¿Qué equipo tendría más títulos de liga con el formato de torneos largos desde el 96?

¿Qué equipo tendría más títulos de liga con el formato de torneos largos desde el 96?

Hace 1 hora

Con la vuelta de Lionel Messi, PSG buscará arrimarse al título ante Ajaccio, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

La estafa millonaria que sufrió el arquero Fernando Muslera en Turquía

Brittney Griner jugó su primer partido de WNBA luego de pasar 10 meses presa en Rusia

Doble alegría: Los Pumas seven golearon a Gran Bretaña y se clasificaron a los Juegos Olímpicos de París 2024

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Natti Natasha deslumbra en la inauguración de su restaurante en Miami Beach

Natti Natasha deslumbra en la inauguración de su restaurante en Miami Beach

Hace 40 min

Una versión live-action del legendario manga y animé japonés hecho para sus fans

“La reina Charlotte” y más series de Netflix que muestran a la realeza en historias atrapantes

Los secretos de ALF, la adorable serie de los 80 que fue un infierno detrás de cámara para sus protagonistas

“Derry Girls” cuenta en tono de sitcom la compleja historia política de Irlanda del Norte

TENDENCIAS

¿Correr en la cinta puede reemplazar al entrenamiento al aire libre?

¿Correr en la cinta puede reemplazar al entrenamiento al aire libre?

Hace 9 horas

Tradicional y de autor: seis recetas de Hummus para celebrar su día

Día Mundial del Cóctel: 18 bartenders revelan sus recetas secretas con ingredientes exóticos para preparar en casa

“La nueva peste de hoy es la epidemia psicológica”, dice un reconocido psiquiatra español

Cien especies de aves migratorias están en riesgo por el avance humano y el cambio climático