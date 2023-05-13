Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1

13 May, 2023
|Chicago
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|36
|11
|13
|11
|Madrigal 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Sands p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo 1b-rf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Mastrobuoni ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kirilloff dh
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Solano ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Suzuki rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Morel 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Larnach rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mervis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Farmer 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Castro lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Jeffers c
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Minnesota
|104
|020
|13x
|—
|11
E_Mastrobuoni (1). LOB_Chicago 12, Minnesota 5. 2B_Suzuki (6), Castro (4), Kirilloff (1), Gallo (5). HR_Kirilloff 2 (2), Gallo (8), Polanco (3), Correa (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Wesneski L,2-2
|5
|7
|7
|7
|1
|5
|Rucker
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hughes
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Boxberger
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Fulmer
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Ryan W,6-1
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Moran
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sands
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
HBP_Wesneski (Jeffers).
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:52. A_32,270 (38,544).