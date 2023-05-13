Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 36 11 13 11 Madrigal 3b 5 0 1 0 Sands p-p 0 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Gallo 1b-rf 5 2 2 4 Mastrobuoni ss 1 0 0 0 Kirilloff dh 3 3 3 2 Happ lf 3 0 1 0 Solano ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 5 0 0 0 Correa ss 5 1 2 3 Suzuki rf 2 0 1 0 Polanco 2b 5 1 1 2 Morel 2b 4 1 1 0 Larnach rf 3 0 1 0 Mervis 1b 3 0 0 0 Taylor ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Hosmer dh 3 0 0 0 Gordon cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 0 2 1 Farmer 3b 3 1 1 0 Castro lf-rf 4 1 1 0 Jeffers c 2 2 2 0

Chicago 000 000 100 — 1 Minnesota 104 020 13x — 11

E_Mastrobuoni (1). LOB_Chicago 12, Minnesota 5. 2B_Suzuki (6), Castro (4), Kirilloff (1), Gallo (5). HR_Kirilloff 2 (2), Gallo (8), Polanco (3), Correa (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Wesneski L,2-2 5 7 7 7 1 5 Rucker 1 2 0 0 0 2 Hughes 1 1 1 1 0 0 Boxberger 2-3 3 3 3 2 1 Fulmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Minnesota Ryan W,6-1 6 4 0 0 1 10 Moran 1 2 1 1 1 2 Sands 2 0 0 0 5 2

HBP_Wesneski (Jeffers).

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:52. A_32,270 (38,544).