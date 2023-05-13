Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1

13 May, 2023
Chicago Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 36 11 13 11
Madrigal 3b 5 0 1 0 Sands p-p 0 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Gallo 1b-rf 5 2 2 4
Mastrobuoni ss 1 0 0 0 Kirilloff dh 3 3 3 2
Happ lf 3 0 1 0 Solano ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 5 0 0 0 Correa ss 5 1 2 3
Suzuki rf 2 0 1 0 Polanco 2b 5 1 1 2
Morel 2b 4 1 1 0 Larnach rf 3 0 1 0
Mervis 1b 3 0 0 0 Taylor ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Hosmer dh 3 0 0 0 Gordon cf-lf 4 0 0 0
Barnhart c 3 0 2 1 Farmer 3b 3 1 1 0
Castro lf-rf 4 1 1 0
Jeffers c 2 2 2 0
Chicago 000 000 100 1
Minnesota 104 020 13x 11

E_Mastrobuoni (1). LOB_Chicago 12, Minnesota 5. 2B_Suzuki (6), Castro (4), Kirilloff (1), Gallo (5). HR_Kirilloff 2 (2), Gallo (8), Polanco (3), Correa (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Wesneski L,2-2 5 7 7 7 1 5
Rucker 1 2 0 0 0 2
Hughes 1 1 1 1 0 0
Boxberger 2-3 3 3 3 2 1
Fulmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Ryan W,6-1 6 4 0 0 1 10
Moran 1 2 1 1 1 2
Sands 2 0 0 0 5 2

HBP_Wesneski (Jeffers).

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:52. A_32,270 (38,544).

