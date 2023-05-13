Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1

13 May, 2023
|Kansas City
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|31
|5
|11
|5
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Turang 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Melendez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Dozier 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Massey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Taylor rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Fermin c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Wiemer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Milwaukee
|101
|100
|20x
|—
|5
E_Fermin 2 (2). DP_Kansas City 3, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Miller (4). HR_Fermin (3), Miller (1). SB_Yelich (8), Voit (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|J.Taylor L,0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Castillo
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Cuas
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Staumont
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Garrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Milwaukee
|Burnes W,4-2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Payamps H,3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Strzelecki
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peguero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Staumont.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Brock Ballou.
T_2:44. A_24,900 (41,700).