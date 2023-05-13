Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1

Kansas City Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 31 5 11 5 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Miller 2b 4 2 3 1 Pasquantino dh 3 0 0 0 Turang 2b 1 0 0 0 Olivares lf 3 0 0 0 Contreras c 2 1 0 0 Melendez rf 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 1 0 0 Garcia 2b 4 0 0 0 Yelich lf 3 0 2 2 Pratto 1b 4 0 1 0 Anderson 3b 4 1 2 1 Dozier 3b 2 0 1 0 Voit dh 3 0 1 0 Massey ph 1 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 3 0 1 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 T.Taylor rf 4 0 1 1 Fermin c 3 1 1 1 Wiemer cf 4 0 1 0

Kansas City 000 000 100 — 1 Milwaukee 101 100 20x — 5

E_Fermin 2 (2). DP_Kansas City 3, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Miller (4). HR_Fermin (3), Miller (1). SB_Yelich (8), Voit (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City J.Taylor L,0-1 1 1 1 0 1 2 Castillo 4 1-3 6 2 2 3 4 Cuas 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Staumont 1 3 2 2 1 0 Garrett 1 1 0 0 2 2

Milwaukee Burnes W,4-2 6 2 0 0 4 7 Payamps H,3 1 1 1 1 0 1 Strzelecki 1 0 0 0 0 0 Peguero 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Staumont.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_2:44. A_24,900 (41,700).