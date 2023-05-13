Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Major League Baseball Leaders

13 May, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .328; Bichette, Toronto, .321; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .317; Heim, Texas, .316; Rooker, Oakland, .315; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .311; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .310; Franco, Tampa Bay, .307; Rendon, Los Angeles, .307; Yoshida, Boston, .306.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 31; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 30; Verdugo, Boston, 30; A.García, Texas, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 27; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 26; Bichette, Toronto, 26; N.Lowe, Texas, 26; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 25; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 25; Rizzo, New York, 25.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 36; Devers, Boston, 35; Alvarez, Houston, 34; Mullins, Baltimore, 31; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 31; Semien, Texas, 31; Vaughn, Chicago, 29; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28; Heim, Texas, 28; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 27; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 27.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 52; Franco, Tampa Bay, 47; Verdugo, Boston, 46; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 45; M.Chapman, Toronto, 45; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 44; Rizzo, New York, 44; Semien, Texas, 43; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 42; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 42; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 42.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Franco, Tampa Bay, 14; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 13; Ja.Duran, Boston, 12; Santander, Baltimore, 12; Vaughn, Chicago, 12; Verdugo, Boston, 12; Kelenic, Seattle, 11; N.Lowe, Texas, 11; 7 tied at 10.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Bader, New York, 2; Drury, Los Angeles, 2; Greene, Detroit, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Volpe, New York, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 10; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 9; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; 10 tied at 8.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 17; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; Mateo, Baltimore, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 12; Volpe, New York, 11; Kwan, Cleveland, 8; Merrifield, Toronto, 8; Straw, Cleveland, 8; 10 tied at 6.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 4-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 4-1.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.39; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 1.57; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.76; Cole, New York, 2.22; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.38; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.46; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.61; Kirby, Seattle, 2.62; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.62; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.70; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.70.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 67; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Cole, New York, 62; P.López, Minnesota, 62; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 58; F.Valdez, Houston, 57; Eovaldi, Texas, 56; S.Gray, Minnesota, 56; Javier, Houston, 54; Lynn, Chicago, 54.

SportsAP

