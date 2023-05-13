Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Friday's Major League Linescores

13 May, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle 150 000 102 9 11 1
Detroit 000 020 000 2 7 2

Gonzales, Gott (7), Topa (8), Saucedo (9) and T.Murphy; Boyd, Englert (2), Vest (5), Holton (6), Cisnero (7), Alexander (8) and Rogers. W_Gonzales 3-0. L_Boyd 2-3. HRs_Seattle, J.Rodríguez (7). Detroit, Rogers (5).

___

Tampa Bay 110 000 030 5 13 0
New York 100 010 22x 6 9 1

Kelley, Fleming (3), Kelly (7), Adam (8) and Bethancourt; Cole, Hamilton (6), King (7), Holmes (8), W.Peralta (9) and Trevino. W_Holmes 1-2. L_Adam 0-1. Sv_W.Peralta (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Arozarena (10), Siri (4), J.Lowe (9). New York, Rizzo (8), Volpe (5).

___

Los Angeles 000 300 002 5 12 0
Cleveland 110 010 010 4 11 2

T.Anderson, Moore (7), Estévez (9) and Thaiss; Allen, Sandlin (5), Karinchak (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher. W_Moore 3-1. L_Clase 1-3. Sv_Estévez (9). HRs_Cleveland, Naylor (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh 001 000 101 3 7 0
Baltimore 000 001 23x 6 9 1

Oviedo, Moreta (6), Hernandez (7), Underwood Jr. (7) and Hedges, Delay; Bradish, Coulombe (7), Baker (7), Voth (9), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Baker 3-0. L_Hernandez 0-1. Sv_Bautista (9). HRs_Pittsburgh, Joe (5). Baltimore, Mullins (5).

___

Atlanta 000 000 000 0 2 0
Toronto 000 010 11x 3 6 0

Strider, D.Young (7), Yates (8) and S.Murphy; Bassitt, and Kirk. W_Bassitt 5-2. L_Strider 4-1. HRs_Toronto, Varsho (6).

___

St. Louis 200 003 003 8 14 0
Boston 000 220 020 6 9 1

Wainwright, Pallante (6), G.Cabrera (7), Helsley (8) and Knizner, Barrera; Paxton, Winckowski (6), Bleier (6), Bernardino (8), K.Jansen (9), Brasier (9) and C.Wong. W_Helsley 1-2. L_K.Jansen 1-1. HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (4), Wills.Contreras (3), Gorman (9). Boston, Valdez (2), C.Wong (4).

___

Chicago 000 100 203 6 11 1
Minnesota 020 000 000 2 4 0

Smyly, Alzolay (7), Leiter Jr. (9) and Gomes; S.Gray, Moran (6), Jax (7), Alcala (8), D.Rodríguez (9) and Vázquez, Jeffers. W_Smyly 4-1. L_Jax 2-5. HRs_Chicago, Morel (2).

___

Kansas City 000 000 100 1 3 2
Milwaukee 101 100 20x 5 11 0

J.Taylor, M.Castillo (2), Cuas (6), Staumont (7), A.Garrett (8) and Fermin; Burnes, Payamps (7), Strzelecki (8), Peguero (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Burnes 4-2. L_J.Taylor 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Fermin (3). Milwaukee, O.Miller (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 000 110 203 7 11 1
Miami 000 121 000 4 7 0

Ashcraft, A.Young (6), Gibaut (7), A.Díaz (9) and T.Stephenson; E.Pérez, Hoeing (5), Scott (7), Brazoban (7), Okert (8), Floro (9), Barnes (9) and Stallings. W_Gibaut 2-0. L_Floro 2-2. Sv_A.Díaz (8). HRs_Cincinnati, T.Stephenson (2), Fraley (4). Miami, Chisholm Jr. (6), Burdick (1).

___

New York 000 003 000 3 10 1
Washington 100 100 000 2 4 0

Megill, Brigham (6), Ottavino (7), Robertson (8), Dr.Smith (9) and Álvarez; Gore, Machado (5), Edwards Jr. (6), E.Ramírez (7), Harvey (9) and Ruiz. W_Megill 4-2. L_Edwards Jr. 1-2. Sv_Dr.Smith (1).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 330 6 7 1
Colorado 000 001 200 3 10 1

Walker, Strahm (7), Domínguez (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto, Stubbs; Gomber, Lawrence (7), Hand (9) and E.Díaz. W_Strahm 3-3. L_Lawrence 1-2. Sv_Kimbrel (4). HRs_Philadelphia, Bohm (4), Schwarber (9).

