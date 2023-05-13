English Results

Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
13 May, 2023
LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League

Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3

Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd

Man City 2, Leeds 1

Tottenham 1, Crystal Palace 0

Wolverhampton 1, Aston Villa 0

Liverpool 1, Brentford 0

Sunday's Matches

Newcastle 0, Arsenal 2

West Ham 1, Man United 0

Monday's Matches

Fulham 5, Leicester 3

Brighton 1, Everton 5

Nottingham Forest 4, Southampton 3

Saturday's Matches

Leeds 2, Newcastle 2

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Brentford vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Everton vs. Man City, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Brighton, 11:30 a.m.

Monday's Match

Leicester vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Thursday's Match

Newcastle vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Tottenham vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Man United, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd

Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

West Ham vs. Leeds, 8:30 a.m.

Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Chelsea, 11 a.m.

Monday's Match

Newcastle vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Match

Brighton vs. Man City, 3 p.m.

England Championship

Monday's Matches

Wigan 0, Rotherham 0

Watford 2, Stoke 0

Swansea 3, West Brom 2

QPR 0, Bristol City 2

Preston 0, Sunderland 3

Norwich 0, Blackpool 1

Millwall 3, Blackburn 4

Middlesbrough 1, Coventry 1

Luton Town 0, Hull 0

Huddersfield 2, Reading 0

Burnley 3, Cardiff 0

Birmingham 1, Sheffield United 2

Saturday's Match

Sunderland vs. Luton Town, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Match

Coventry vs. Middlesbrough, 7 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Luton Town vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Match

Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 3 p.m.

England League One

Sunday's Matches

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Derby 0

Portsmouth 2, Wycombe 2

Port Vale 1, Plymouth 3

Oxford United 1, Accrington Stanley 2

Lincoln 1, Shrewsbury 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Ipswich 2

Exeter 3, Morecambe 2

Cheltenham 2, Charlton 2

Cambridge United 2, Forest Green 0

Burton Albion 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Bristol Rovers 2, Bolton 3

Barnsley 0, Peterborough 2

Friday's Match

Peterborough 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Saturday's Match

Bolton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Thursday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.

Friday's Match

Barnsley vs. Bolton, 3 p.m.

England League Two

Monday's Matches

Walsall 2, Doncaster 1

Tranmere 0, Northampton 1

Swindon 2, Crawley Town 1

Sutton United 1, Carlisle 1

Stockport County 1, Hartlepool 1

Salford 0, Gillingham 1

Newport County 2, Crewe 2

Harrogate Town 1, Rochdale 1

Grimsby Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Colchester 0, Mansfield Town 2

Bradford 1, Leyton Orient 1

Barrow 0, Stevenage 1

Saturday's Match

Salford vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday's Match

Bradford vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Stockport County vs. Salford, 7:30 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

England National League

Sunday's Matches

Notts County 3, Boreham Wood 2, OT

Chesterfield 3, Bromley 2, OT

Saturday's Match

Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 10:30 a.m.

