Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|30
|10
|.750
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|19-3
|11-7
|Baltimore
|25
|13
|.658
|4
|+3½
|6-4
|W-3
|12-5
|13-8
|Toronto
|22
|16
|.579
|7
|+½
|4-6
|W-1
|10-3
|12-13
|Boston
|22
|17
|.564
|7½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|13-8
|9-9
|New York
|22
|18
|.550
|8
|½
|7-3
|W-1
|15-9
|7-9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|21
|18
|.538
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|12-8
|9-10
|Detroit
|17
|20
|.459
|3
|4
|7-3
|L-1
|8-8
|9-12
|Cleveland
|17
|21
|.447
|3½
|4½
|4-6
|L-2
|7-12
|10-9
|Chicago
|13
|26
|.333
|8
|9
|5-5
|L-2
|6-10
|7-16
|Kansas City
|12
|28
|.300
|9½
|10½
|5-5
|L-1
|6-17
|6-11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|23
|14
|.622
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|12-6
|11-8
|Los Angeles
|21
|18
|.538
|3
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|10-9
|11-9
|Houston
|19
|18
|.514
|4
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|8-11
|11-7
|Seattle
|19
|19
|.500
|4½
|2½
|7-3
|W-1
|10-12
|9-7
|Oakland
|8
|31
|.205
|16
|14
|2-8
|L-5
|3-16
|5-15
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|25
|13
|.658
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|10-9
|15-4
|Philadelphia
|19
|19
|.500
|6
|_
|4-6
|W-4
|11-7
|8-12
|Miami
|19
|20
|.487
|6½
|½
|3-7
|L-1
|10-10
|9-10
|New York
|19
|20
|.487
|6½
|½
|3-7
|W-1
|7-8
|12-12
|Washington
|16
|22
|.421
|9
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|6-13
|10-9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|22
|17
|.564
|_
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|12-8
|10-9
|Pittsburgh
|21
|18
|.538
|1
|+1½
|1-9
|L-3
|10-9
|11-9
|Chicago
|19
|19
|.500
|2½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|11-11
|8-8
|Cincinnati
|17
|21
|.447
|4½
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|12-9
|5-12
|St. Louis
|14
|25
|.359
|8
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|6-13
|8-12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|23
|15
|.605
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|12-6
|11-9
|Arizona
|20
|18
|.526
|3
|+1
|4-6
|L-3
|11-10
|9-8
|San Diego
|19
|19
|.500
|4
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|10-11
|9-8
|San Francisco
|17
|20
|.459
|5½
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|10-10
|7-10
|Colorado
|16
|23
|.410
|7½
|3½
|7-3
|L-1
|7-10
|9-13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 5, San Diego 3
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Texas 4, Oakland 0
Friday's Games
Seattle 9, Detroit 2
Toronto 3, Atlanta 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 5
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 8, Boston 6
L.A. Angels 5, Cleveland 4
Chicago Cubs 6, Minnesota 2
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 1-0) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 3:07 p.m.
Texas (Gray 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-4) at Boston (Sale 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3) at Baltimore (Wells 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Minnesota 5, San Diego 3
San Francisco 6, Arizona 2
Friday's Games
Toronto 3, Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 7, Miami 4
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 8, Boston 6
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Minnesota 2
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1
Philadelphia 6, Colorado 3
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-4) at Boston (Sale 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3) at Baltimore (Wells 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-2) at Arizona (Gallen 5-1), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.