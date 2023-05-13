Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Argentine Standings

13 May, 2023
Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
River Plate 15 12 1 2 26 6 37
San Lorenzo 15 8 5 2 15 5 29
Defensa y Justicia 15 8 4 3 20 8 28
Talleres 15 8 3 4 27 14 27
Estudiantes 15 8 3 4 18 13 27
Belgrano 15 8 3 4 14 11 27
Rosario Central 15 7 5 3 23 19 26
Lanus 14 7 4 3 22 14 25
Argentinos 16 6 5 5 21 15 23
Godoy Cruz 16 6 5 5 18 18 23
Tigre 15 5 6 4 16 16 21
Newell's 15 5 5 5 12 14 20
Sarmiento 15 5 4 6 16 15 19
Boca Juniors 15 5 3 7 18 16 18
Racing Club 15 5 3 7 19 23 18
CA Central Cordoba SE 15 5 3 7 10 16 18
Gimnasia 15 5 3 7 15 23 18
Colon 15 3 8 4 14 16 17
Huracan 16 4 5 7 15 20 17
Barracas Central 15 4 5 6 13 18 17
CA Platense 15 4 5 6 15 21 17
Instituto AC Cordoba 15 4 5 6 13 19 17
Velez Sarsfield 15 3 7 5 16 15 16
Banfield 15 3 6 6 9 17 15
Independiente 15 2 8 5 13 17 14
Atletico Tucuman 16 2 8 6 13 20 14
Arsenal 15 3 2 10 12 22 11
Santa Fe 14 1 6 7 8 20 9

___

Friday, May 5

Godoy Cruz 0, Santa Fe 0

Barracas Central 3, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Saturday, May 6

Lanus 1, Huracan 0

Belgrano 1, Atletico Tucuman 0

Colon 2, Banfield 0

Argentinos 2, Independiente 2

Sunday, May 7

Rosario Central 4, CA Platense 0

River Plate 1, Boca Juniors 0

Tigre 2, Newell's 2

Estudiantes 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

Monday, May 8

Arsenal 0, Gimnasia 1

San Lorenzo 0, Defensa y Justicia 0

Racing Club 2, Talleres 4

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Sarmiento 1

Friday, May 12

Huracan 0, Godoy Cruz 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Argentinos 2

Saturday, May 13

Independiente vs. Tigre, 2:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

Defensa y Justicia vs. Estudiantes, 1 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Belgrano, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 15

Barracas Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 2:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 18

Arsenal vs. Independiente, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Godoy Cruz vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

San Lorenzo vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 1 p.m.

Lanus vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Belgrano vs. Talleres, 2:30 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Huracan, 5 p.m.

Colon vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.

River Plate vs. CA Platense, 7:30 p.m.

