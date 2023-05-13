American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|30
|10
|.750
|_
|Baltimore
|25
|13
|.658
|4
|Toronto
|22
|16
|.579
|7
|Boston
|22
|17
|.564
|7½
|New York
|22
|18
|.550
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|21
|18
|.538
|_
|Detroit
|17
|20
|.459
|3
|Cleveland
|17
|21
|.447
|3½
|Chicago
|13
|26
|.333
|8
|Kansas City
|12
|28
|.300
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|23
|14
|.622
|_
|Los Angeles
|21
|18
|.538
|3
|Houston
|19
|18
|.514
|4
|Seattle
|19
|19
|.500
|4½
|Oakland
|8
|31
|.205
|16
___
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 5, San Diego 3
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Texas 4, Oakland 0
Friday's Games
Seattle 9, Detroit 2
Toronto 3, Atlanta 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 5
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 8, Boston 6
L.A. Angels 5, Cleveland 4
Chicago Cubs 6, Minnesota 2
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 1-0) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 3:07 p.m.
Texas (Gray 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-4) at Boston (Sale 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3) at Baltimore (Wells 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.