Agencias

American League Glance

13 May, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 30 10 .750 _
Baltimore 25 13 .658 4
Toronto 22 16 .579 7
Boston 22 17 .564
New York 22 18 .550 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 21 18 .538 _
Detroit 17 20 .459 3
Cleveland 17 21 .447
Chicago 13 26 .333 8
Kansas City 12 28 .300

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 23 14 .622 _
Los Angeles 21 18 .538 3
Houston 19 18 .514 4
Seattle 19 19 .500
Oakland 8 31 .205 16

___

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 5, San Diego 3

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Texas 4, Oakland 0

Friday's Games

Seattle 9, Detroit 2

Toronto 3, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 5

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 8, Boston 6

L.A. Angels 5, Cleveland 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 1-0) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 3:07 p.m.

Texas (Gray 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-4) at Boston (Sale 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3) at Baltimore (Wells 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

