ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/ZELENSKIY-ITALY MELONI--UPDATED SKED

Zelenskiy meets with Italian PM Meloni in Rome

Start: 13 May 2023 10:47 GMT

End: 13 May 2023 12:00 GMT

--EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: TIME APPROX--

ROME - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni

SCHEDULE:

1047GMT - Zelenskiy departs president's office (RAI POOL)

1100GMT - Arrival at Palazzo Chigi for lunch with Meloni ((GOVERNMENT TV)

XX GMT - Joint news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: RAI POOL / GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com