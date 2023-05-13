ADVISORY TURKEY-ELECTION/ERDOGAN RALLY

13 May, 2023
Turkish President Erdogan holds final rally in Istanbul ahead of elections
Start: 13 May 2023 10:30 GMT
End: 13 May 2023 12:00 GMT
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds final district rallies in Istanbul ahead of elections.
SCHEDULE:
0830G - Umraniye, Istanbul
1030G - Sancaktepe, Istanbul
