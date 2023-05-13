Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TURKEY-ELECTION/ERDOGAN RALLY

Por REUTERSyMAY 13

13 May, 2023
Turkish President Erdogan holds final rally in Istanbul ahead of elections

Start: 13 May 2023 10:30 GMT

End: 13 May 2023 12:00 GMT

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds final district rallies in Istanbul ahead of elections.

SCHEDULE:

0830G - Umraniye, Istanbul

1030G - Sancaktepe, Istanbul

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: TURKISH PRESIDENCY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ch1- NATURAL WITH TURKISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

