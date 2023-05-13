ADVISORY TURKEY-ELECTION/ -- INTERRUPTIBLE

Turks vote in parliamentary & presidential elections
Start: 14 May 2023 04:45 GMT
End: 14 May 2023 15:00 GMT
ISTANBUL, / HATAY - Turks start casting their votes for the first round of presidential and parliamentary elections. President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would hold elections on May 14, a month earlier than initially scheduled, setting up a tight test of his leadership after two decades in power. Opinion polls show the parliamentary and presidential elections will be tight, and will mark Erdogan's biggest test in his two decades at the reins of the regional military power, NATO member and major emerging market economy.
