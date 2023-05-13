Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY TURKEY-ELECTION/ -- INTERRUPTIBLE --

Por REUTERSyMAY 13

13 May, 2023
Turks vote in parliamentary & presidential elections

Start: 14 May 2023 04:45 GMT

End: 14 May 2023 15:00 GMT

ISTANBUL, / HATAY - Turks start casting their votes for the first round of presidential and parliamentary elections. President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would hold elections on May 14, a month earlier than initially scheduled, setting up a tight test of his leadership after two decades in power. Opinion polls show the parliamentary and presidential elections will be tight, and will mark Erdogan's biggest test in his two decades at the reins of the regional military power, NATO member and major emerging market economy.

---

PLEASE NOTE THIS LIVE WILL SWITCH BETWEEN ISTANBUL AND HATAY

SCHEDULE:

0500GMT - Polls open

TIME TBC - President Tayyip Erdogan will casts his vote

TIME TBC - Main opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu casts his vote

1400GMT - Polls close / then vote counting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

