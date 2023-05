ADVISORY PAKISTAN-POLITICS/KHAN-ADDRESS

Pakistani former PM Imran Khan addresses supporters

Start: 13 May 2023 12:30 GMT

End: 13 May 2023 13:30 GMT

--EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: SOURCE TBC--

LAHORE, PAKISTAN - Pakistani former prime minister Imran Khan addresses his supporters one day after the high court grants him bail.

XXX GMT - (SUNO TV / NO USE PAKISTAN)

XXX GMT - (PTI / ACCESS ALL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: PTI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Pakistan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com