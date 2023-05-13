Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE-GAZA-TRUCE

Por REUTERSyMAY 13

13 May, 2023
Israel and Islamic Jihad agree Gaza truce

Start: 13 May 2023 18:41 GMT

End: 13 May 2023 19:41 GMT

GAZA, ASHKELON - Israel and the militant Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza have agreed a truce that will go into effect at 1900GMT

1841GMT - Gaza skyline

1842GMT- Ashkelon skyline

1850GMT - Gaza skyline

1854GMT - Ashkelon skyline

1856GMT - Gaza street view

