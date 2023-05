ADVISORY G7-JAPAN/FINANCE-YELLEN-SUZUKI

U.S. Treasury Sec. Yellen and Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki hold meeting

Start: 13 May 2023 01:17 GMT

End: 13 May 2023 01:27 GMT

NIIGATA, JAPAN - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki hold bilateral meeting.

Live coordination: Chris Gallagher

SCHEDULE:

TIMING STRICTLY FOR PLANNING PURPOSE ONLY, NOT FOR PUBLICATION

0105GMT- Meeting starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL ENGLISH AND JAPANESE SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - TRANSLATION TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com