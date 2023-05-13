ADVISORY G7-JAPAN/FINANCE-YELLEN-BRITAIN

U.S. Treasury Sec. Yellen and British Finance Minister Hunt hold bilat. meeting.

Start: 13 May 2023 05:01 GMT

End: 13 May 2023 05:07 GMT

NIIGATA, JAPAN - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt hold a bilateral meeting.

SCHEDULE:

TIMING STRICTLY FOR PLANNING PURPOSE ONLY, NOT FOR PUBLICATION

0455GMT- Meeting starts

Live coordination: Chris Gallagher

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com