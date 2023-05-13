ADVISORY G7-JAPAN/FINANCE-YELLEN-BRITAIN

13 May, 2023
U.S. Treasury Sec. Yellen and British Finance Minister Hunt hold bilat. meeting.
Start: 13 May 2023 05:01 GMT
End: 13 May 2023 05:07 GMT
NIIGATA, JAPAN - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt hold a bilateral meeting.
SCHEDULE:
TIMING STRICTLY FOR PLANNING PURPOSE ONLY, NOT FOR PUBLICATION
0455GMT- Meeting starts
Live coordination: Chris Gallagher
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Business / Economics
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com