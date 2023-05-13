Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY G7-JAPAN/FINANCE-NEWSER

Por REUTERSyMAY 13

13 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

G7 finance minsters' meeting host country holds news conference

Start: 13 May 2023 03:36 GMT

End: 13 May 2023 04:30 GMT

NIIGATA, JAPAN - G7 finance minsters' meeting host country Japan holds conclusion news conference.

SCHEDULE:

TIMING STRICTLY FOR PLANNING PURPOSE ONLY, NOT FOR PUBLICATION

0330GMT- News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Liga Profesional: Argentinos venció a Atlético y Huracán empató con Godoy Cruz

Liga Profesional: Argentinos venció a Atlético y Huracán empató con Godoy Cruz

Hace 1 hora

Ramón Díaz se consagró campeón en Arabia Saudita con Al-Hilal y es el DT argentino más ganador de la historia

Athletico Paranaense echó a dos futbolistas por el escándalo de las apuestas en Brasil

Conmoción en el polo: murió Rafael Pando, primo de Adolfo Cambiaso, después de un partido

Locura en motociclismo: un automóvil irrumpió en un circuito de Francia en plenas prácticas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Derry Girls” cuenta en tono de sitcom la compleja historia política de Irlanda del Norte

“Derry Girls” cuenta en tono de sitcom la compleja historia política de Irlanda del Norte

Hace 13 min

Natti Natasha deslumbra en la inauguración de su restaurante en Miami Beach

Tras la incertidumbre por la salud de Jamie Foxx, su hija aclaró que dejó el hostpital hace semanas

“Black Knight”: todos los detalles sobre la serie surcoreana con Kim Woo-bin

Michael J. Fox se sincera sobre su vida y el diagnóstico de Parkinson en un nuevo documental

TENDENCIAS

Ataque de pánico o crisis de ansiedad: ¿cuál es la diferencia?

Ataque de pánico o crisis de ansiedad: ¿cuál es la diferencia?

Hace 5 horas

Las 10 recomendaciones de Reporteros Sin Fronteras a la nueva CEO de Twitter para combatir la desinformación

Los 4 sesgos cognitivos de los líderes: cómo reconocerlos y minimizar su impacto al tomar decisiones

Cuando el dolor en el cuerpo y la emoción se entrecruzan: qué es la fibromialgia

El secuestro de datos o ransomware se incrementó en el mundo, así se puede prevenir