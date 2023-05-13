ADVISORY G7-JAPAN/FINANCE-NEWSER

13 May, 2023
G7 finance minsters' meeting host country holds news conference
Start: 13 May 2023 03:36 GMT
End: 13 May 2023 04:30 GMT
NIIGATA, JAPAN - G7 finance minsters' meeting host country Japan holds conclusion news conference.
SCHEDULE:
TIMING STRICTLY FOR PLANNING PURPOSE ONLY, NOT FOR PUBLICATION
0330GMT- News conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com