Thursday's Major League Linescores

12 May, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago 001 000 020 3 8 0
Kansas City 010 200 001 4 6 0

Clevinger, Santos (7), J.Kelly (8), R.López (9) and Grandal, Zavala; Singer, C.Hernández (7), Chapman (8), Barlow (9) and Fermin. W_Barlow 1-2. L_R.López 0-3. HRs_Kansas City, Massey (2).

___

Tampa Bay 000 013 130 8 11 0
New York 000 000 002 2 4 1

Rasmussen, Diekman (8), Guerra (9) and Mejía; Germán, Marinaccio (6), Abreu (7), Weber (8) and Trevino. W_Rasmussen 4-2. L_Germán 2-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (8).

___

Texas 000 012 100 4 7 0
Oakland 000 000 000 0 3 0

Eovaldi, W.Smith (9) and Heim; Medina, Long (7), Pruitt (9) and Langeliers. W_Eovaldi 5-2. L_Medina 0-2. Sv_W.Smith (7). HRs_Texas, Semien (7).

___

INTERLEAGUE

San Diego 100 110 000 3 6 0
Minnesota 010 100 30x 5 6 0

Darvish, Honeywell Jr. (7), Wilson (7), Cosgrove (8) and Nola; Ober, Pagán (7), Stewart (8), J.López (9) and Jeffers. W_Pagán 3-0. L_Honeywell Jr. 2-2. Sv_J.López (3). HRs_San Diego, Tatis Jr. (5), Odor (1). Minnesota, K.Farmer (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

New York 000 000 000 0 6 0
Cincinnati 400 010 00x 5 10 1

Senga, Hunter (6), Leone (8) and Álvarez; Law, Lively (2), Sims (5), Herget (7) and Casali. W_Lively 1-0. L_Senga 4-2. Sv_Herget (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Steer (5).

___

San Francisco 020 000 004 6 8 0
Arizona 000 000 002 2 9 1

Cobb, Ty.Rogers (8), Waites (9), Doval (9) and Bart; Henry, McGough (7), J.Ruiz (9) and Moreno. W_Cobb 3-1. L_Henry 1-1. HRs_San Francisco, Schmitt (2).

