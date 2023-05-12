Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|001
|000
|020
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|200
|001
|—
|4
|6
|0
Clevinger, Santos (7), J.Kelly (8), R.López (9) and Grandal, Zavala; Singer, C.Hernández (7), Chapman (8), Barlow (9) and Fermin. W_Barlow 1-2. L_R.López 0-3. HRs_Kansas City, Massey (2).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|013
|130
|—
|8
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|4
|1
Rasmussen, Diekman (8), Guerra (9) and Mejía; Germán, Marinaccio (6), Abreu (7), Weber (8) and Trevino. W_Rasmussen 4-2. L_Germán 2-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (8).
___
|Texas
|000
|012
|100
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Eovaldi, W.Smith (9) and Heim; Medina, Long (7), Pruitt (9) and Langeliers. W_Eovaldi 5-2. L_Medina 0-2. Sv_W.Smith (7). HRs_Texas, Semien (7).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|100
|110
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|30x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Darvish, Honeywell Jr. (7), Wilson (7), Cosgrove (8) and Nola; Ober, Pagán (7), Stewart (8), J.López (9) and Jeffers. W_Pagán 3-0. L_Honeywell Jr. 2-2. Sv_J.López (3). HRs_San Diego, Tatis Jr. (5), Odor (1). Minnesota, K.Farmer (2).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|400
|010
|00x
|—
|5
|10
|1
Senga, Hunter (6), Leone (8) and Álvarez; Law, Lively (2), Sims (5), Herget (7) and Casali. W_Lively 1-0. L_Senga 4-2. Sv_Herget (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Steer (5).
___
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|004
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|9
|1
Cobb, Ty.Rogers (8), Waites (9), Doval (9) and Bart; Henry, McGough (7), J.Ruiz (9) and Moreno. W_Cobb 3-1. L_Henry 1-1. HRs_San Francisco, Schmitt (2).