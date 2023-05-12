Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Texas 4, Oakland 0

12 May, 2023
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 3 Totals 29 0 3 0
Semien 2b 4 1 1 1 Ruiz cf 4 0 2 0
Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 Noda 1b 3 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 Rooker dh 4 0 1 0
García rf 4 0 0 0 Bleday rf 3 0 0 0
Jung 3b 4 1 2 0 Langeliers c 3 0 0 0
Heim c 4 1 1 0 Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0
Duran ss 4 0 0 0 Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0
Taveras cf 3 0 1 1 Kemp lf 3 0 0 0
J.Smith dh 2 0 0 0 Allen ss 3 0 0 0
Huff ph-dh 1 0 0 1
Texas 000 012 100 4
Oakland 000 000 000 0

LOB_Texas 4, Oakland 3. 2B_Grossman (4), Heim (9), Rooker (6), Ruiz (10). 3B_Lowe (1). HR_Semien (7). SB_Taveras (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Eovaldi W,5-2 8 2-3 3 0 0 1 12
W.Smith S,7-8 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Medina L,0-2 6 5 3 3 0 3
Long 2 1 1 1 1 2
Pruitt 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Medina(2).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:16. A_2,949 (46,847).

