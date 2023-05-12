Scottish Standings

12 May, 2023
Premiership
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|33
|30
|2
|1
|103
|25
|92
|Rangers
|33
|25
|4
|4
|81
|34
|79
|Aberdeen
|33
|17
|2
|14
|52
|52
|53
|Hearts
|33
|14
|6
|13
|56
|49
|48
|Hibernian FC
|33
|13
|5
|15
|49
|52
|44
|St Mirren FC
|33
|12
|8
|13
|38
|49
|44
|Livingston FC
|33
|12
|6
|15
|33
|52
|42
|Motherwell
|33
|10
|7
|16
|44
|48
|37
|St. Johnstone
|33
|9
|6
|18
|34
|54
|33
|Dundee United
|33
|8
|7
|18
|36
|58
|31
|Kilmarnock
|33
|8
|7
|18
|29
|58
|31
|Ross County
|33
|7
|6
|20
|28
|52
|27
___
Saturday, May 6
Hibernian FC 2, St Mirren FC 1
Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 0
Ross County 2, Livingston FC 0
St. Johnstone 1, Dundee United 0
Sunday, May 7
Hearts 0, Celtic 2
Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0
Tuesday, May 9
Partick Thistle 4, Queens Park FC 3
Friday, May 12
Queens Park FC 0, Partick Thistle 4, Partick Thistle advances on 8-3 aggregate
Saturday, May 13
Rangers vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.
Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
Dundee United vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Kilmarnock vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Saturday, May 20
Hearts vs. Aberdeen, 7:30 a.m.
Celtic vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Kilmarnock vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Sunday, May 21
Hibernian FC vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.