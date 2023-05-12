Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Scottish Standings

12 May, 2023
Premiership

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Celtic 33 30 2 1 103 25 92
Rangers 33 25 4 4 81 34 79
Aberdeen 33 17 2 14 52 52 53
Hearts 33 14 6 13 56 49 48
Hibernian FC 33 13 5 15 49 52 44
St Mirren FC 33 12 8 13 38 49 44
Livingston FC 33 12 6 15 33 52 42
Motherwell 33 10 7 16 44 48 37
St. Johnstone 33 9 6 18 34 54 33
Dundee United 33 8 7 18 36 58 31
Kilmarnock 33 8 7 18 29 58 31
Ross County 33 7 6 20 28 52 27

Saturday, May 6

Hibernian FC 2, St Mirren FC 1

Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 0

Ross County 2, Livingston FC 0

St. Johnstone 1, Dundee United 0

Sunday, May 7

Hearts 0, Celtic 2

Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0

Tuesday, May 9

Partick Thistle 4, Queens Park FC 3

Friday, May 12

Queens Park FC 0, Partick Thistle 4, Partick Thistle advances on 8-3 aggregate

Saturday, May 13

Rangers vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.

Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Dundee United vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Kilmarnock vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Saturday, May 20

Hearts vs. Aberdeen, 7:30 a.m.

Celtic vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Kilmarnock vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Sunday, May 21

Hibernian FC vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.

