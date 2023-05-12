Scottish Results

12 May, 2023
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Hibernian FC 2, St Mirren FC 1
Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 0
Ross County 2, Livingston FC 0
St. Johnstone 1, Dundee United 0
Sunday's Matches
Hearts 0, Celtic 2
Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0
Tuesday's Match
Partick Thistle 4, Queens Park FC 3
Friday's Match
Queens Park FC 0, Partick Thistle 4, Partick Thistle advances on 8-3 aggregate
Saturday's Matches
Rangers vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.
Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
Dundee United vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Kilmarnock vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Hearts vs. Aberdeen, 7:30 a.m.
Celtic vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Kilmarnock vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Hibernian FC vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.