Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baseball Glance

12 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 30 9 .769 _
Baltimore 24 13 .649 5
Boston 22 16 .579
Toronto 21 16 .568 8
New York 21 18 .538 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 21 17 .553 _
Detroit 17 19 .472 3
Cleveland 17 20 .459
Chicago 13 26 .333
Kansas City 12 27 .308

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 22 14 .611 _
Los Angeles 20 18 .526 3
Houston 19 18 .514
Seattle 18 19 .486
Oakland 8 30 .211 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 25 12 .676 _
Miami 19 19 .500
Philadelphia 18 19 .486 7
New York 18 20 .474
Washington 16 21 .432 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 21 17 .553 _
Milwaukee 20 17 .541 ½
Chicago 18 19 .486
Cincinnati 16 21 .432
St. Louis 13 25 .342 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 23 15 .605 _
Arizona 20 17 .541
San Diego 19 19 .500 4
San Francisco 16 20 .444 6
Colorado 16 22 .421 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 5, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 3

Texas 4, Seattle 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 2

Minnesota 4, San Diego 3, 11 innings

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 5, San Diego 3

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Boston (Paxton 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (France 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Taylor 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 1

Washington 11, San Francisco 6

Miami 5, Arizona 4

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, Cincinnati 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 4

Minnesota 4, San Diego 3, 11 innings

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Minnesota 5, San Diego 3

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-1) at Miami (Pérez 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-2) at Washington (Gore 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Boston (Paxton 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Taylor 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-2) at Colorado (Gomber 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Qué sanciones recibieron los siete expulsados tras la batalla campal del Superclásico que River Plate le ganó a Boca Juniors

Qué sanciones recibieron los siete expulsados tras la batalla campal del Superclásico que River Plate le ganó a Boca Juniors

Hace 2 horas

El futuro de Fernando Gago en medio de un presente inestable en Racing: el llamado que recibió de dos equipos del exterior

Juventus rescató un empate en el sexto minuto de descuento ante Sevilla por la ida de la semifinal de la Europa League: Ocampos dio una asistencia para la visita

Cómo se gestó la llegada de Marcelo Bielsa como entrenador de Uruguay: los detalles desconocidos de una negociación que duró varios meses

La sentencia del presidente de La Liga que ilusionó al Barcelona: “La salida de Busquets es el inicio del camino para la vuelta de Messi”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Elliot Page posó sin remera y celebró la felicidad que siente con su cuerpo

Elliot Page posó sin remera y celebró la felicidad que siente con su cuerpo

Hace 2 horas

“Crushed”, la canción de Imagine Dragons que narra la historia de un joven sobreviviente de los bombardeos rusos en Ucrania

La dura crítica del actor Richard Dreyfuss a los nuevos estándares de diversidad de la Academia de Hollywood para los premios Óscar

Shakira, entre Tom Cruise y Lewis Hamilton: qué dijeron sus más cercanos después de las fotos en Miami

“Black Mirror”: de qué tratarán los episodios de la sexta temporada

TENDENCIAS

Elon Musk abandonó su cargo como CEO de Twitter y ya tiene reemplazo

Elon Musk abandonó su cargo como CEO de Twitter y ya tiene reemplazo

Hace 5 horas

¿Terapia psicológica o coaching?: diferencias y similitudes para evitar confusiones

Cómo hacer para que los gatos sean más sociables

Fin de la emergencia por viruela del mono: las razones de la OMS para levantar el alerta máximo

Esta es la forma en que cibercriminales espiaban bancos colombianos