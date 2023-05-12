ADVISORY USA-IMMIGRATION/TEXAS

12 May, 2023
Spike in border crossings expected as Title 42 restrictions end
Start: 12 May 2023 03:33 GMT
End: 12 May 2023 12:00 GMT
LOCATIONS TBD, TEXAS - The U.S. will lift COVID-19 border restrictions known as Title 42 just before midnight Eastern time on Thursday, a major shift that has drawn tens of thousands of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border, straining communities and intensifying political divisions.
Live Production: Evan Garcia, Julio-Cesar Chavez
---
SCHEDULE:
0300GMT - start of live coverage
0359GMT - Title 42 ends
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com