Agencias

ADVISORY USA-IMMIGRATION/TEXAS

Por REUTERSyMAY 12

12 May, 2023
Spike in border crossings expected as Title 42 restrictions end

Start: 12 May 2023 03:33 GMT

End: 12 May 2023 12:00 GMT

LOCATIONS TBD, TEXAS - The U.S. will lift COVID-19 border restrictions known as Title 42 just before midnight Eastern time on Thursday, a major shift that has drawn tens of thousands of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border, straining communities and intensifying political divisions.

Live Production: Evan Garcia, Julio-Cesar Chavez

---

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT - start of live coverage

0359GMT - Title 42 ends

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

