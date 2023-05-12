Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-IMMIGRATION/EL PASO --START TIME APPROX--

Por REUTERSyMAY 12

12 May, 2023
View of U.S. border at El Paso, Texas after Title 42 lifted

Start: 12 May 2023 13:35 GMT

End: 12 May 2023 13:58 GMT

EL PASO, TEXAS - Live coverage at the U.S.-Mexico border after the United States lifts COVID-19 restrictions known as Title 42 on Thursday night, a major shift that is expected to draw tens of thousands of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border, straining local communities and intensifying political divisions.

