ADVISORY USA-IMMIGRATION/EL PASO --START TIME APPROX

12 May, 2023
View of U.S. border at El Paso, Texas after Title 42 lifted
Start: 12 May 2023 13:35 GMT
End: 12 May 2023 13:58 GMT
EL PASO, TEXAS - Live coverage at the U.S.-Mexico border after the United States lifts COVID-19 restrictions known as Title 42 on Thursday night, a major shift that is expected to draw tens of thousands of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border, straining local communities and intensifying political divisions.
Live Production: Julio-Cesar Chavez
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com