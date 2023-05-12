ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE-GAZA

View of Gaza skyline as Israel strikes Islamic Jihad targets following rocket launches

Start: 12 May 2023 06:06 GMT

End: 12 May 2023 12:00 GMT

GAZA CITY - View of Gaza skyline as Israel strikes Islamic Jihad targets following rocket launches

(LIVE PRODUCTION: Arafat Barbakh, Fadi Shana)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com