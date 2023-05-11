Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|020
|000
|100
|—
|3
|8
|0
|New York
|400
|070
|00x
|—
|11
|10
|0
Muller, Garcia (5), Fujinami (5), Lovelady (8) and Ca.Pérez; Brito, Cordero (5), D.García (7) and Higashioka. W_Cordero 2-1. L_Muller 1-3. Sv_D.García (1). HRs_Oakland, Ca.Pérez (2), J.Peterson (2), Bleday (3). New York, Bader (3), LeMahieu (5), Volpe (4).
___
|Detroit
|203
|000
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
E.Rodriguez, Foley (8), Shreve (9) and J.Rogers; Battenfield, De Los Santos (7), Sandlin (8), Morgan (9) and Zunino, Fry. W_E.Rodriguez 4-2. L_Battenfield 0-4.
___
|Texas
|003
|001
|000
|—
|4
|13
|1
|Seattle
|100
|010
|010
|—
|3
|7
|0
Dunning, Sborz (7), Burke (8), J.Hernández (8), W.Smith (9) and Heim; Castillo, Brash (6), Speier (6), Then (7), Flexen (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh. W_Dunning 3-0. L_Castillo 2-1. Sv_W.Smith (6). HRs_Texas, Semien (6).
___
|Houston
|100
|400
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|002
|—
|4
|8
|1
Javier, Neris (7), B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Canning, J.Herget (4), Tepera (6), Devenski (7), Davidson (9) and Thaiss. W_Javier 3-1. L_Canning 2-1. Sv_Pressly (6). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (8). Los Angeles, Renfroe (10), Ohtani (8).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|00x
|—
|2
|6
|0
Beeks, Chirinos (3), Guerra (8) and Bethancourt; Kremer, Voth (7), Coulombe (8), Cano (9) and Rutschman. W_Kremer 4-1. L_Chirinos 1-1. Sv_Cano (3).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000
|0
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001
|1
|—
|2
|7
|0
(10 innings)
Gausman, Y.García (7), Swanson (8), Romano (9), Mayza (10) and Jansen; Wheeler, Soto (8), Domínguez (9), Kimbrel (10) and Realmuto. W_Kimbrel 2-1. L_Mayza 1-1. HRs_Toronto, Belt (2).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|300
|100
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|012
|000
|000
|—
|3
|6
|1
Senzatela, Lambert (3), Bard (6), Hand (6), Lawrence (8), Johnson (9) and Wynns; Hill, Moreta (4), Hernandez (6), R.Stephenson (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges. W_Hand 2-1. L_R.Stephenson 0-1. Sv_Johnson (6). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marcano (1), McCutchen (7).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|224
|000
|—
|8
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
Kershaw, Suero (8) and A.Barnes; Miley, Rea (6), Payamps (6), Milner (8), D.Williams (9) and W.Contreras. W_Kershaw 6-2. L_Miley 3-2. HRs_Los Angeles, F.Freeman (6), W.Smith (6), M.Vargas (4). Milwaukee, W.Contreras (3).
___
|Miami
|000
|310
|001
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Arizona
|000
|400
|000
|—
|4
|5
|0
E.Cabrera, Okert (4), Hoeing (5), Scott (6), Brazoban (7), Floro (8), Puk (9) and Stallings; M.Kelly, K.Nelson (7), Chafin (8), M.Castro (9) and Herrera. W_Floro 2-1. L_Chafin 2-1. Sv_Puk (6). HRs_Miami, Sánchez (3).
___
|Washington
|044
|101
|001
|—
|11
|12
|0
|San Francisco
|001
|001
|022
|—
|6
|8
|1
Jos.Gray, Th.Ward (8), E.Ramírez (9) and Adams; Manaea, Beck (3), Waites (9) and Bart. W_Jos.Gray 3-5. L_Manaea 1-2. HRs_Washington, Adams (1), L.Thomas (4). San Francisco, Conforto (5), Wade Jr. (7).
___
|New York
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|2
|1
Verlander, Ottavino (8), Robertson (9) and Álvarez; H.Greene, Gibaut (6), Farmer (8), Young (9), Legumina (9) and T.Stephenson. W_Verlander 1-1. L_H.Greene 0-3. Sv_Robertson (7). HRs_New York, Alonso (13).