Agencias

Wednesday's Major League Linescores

11 May, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland 020 000 100 3 8 0
New York 400 070 00x 11 10 0

Muller, Garcia (5), Fujinami (5), Lovelady (8) and Ca.Pérez; Brito, Cordero (5), D.García (7) and Higashioka. W_Cordero 2-1. L_Muller 1-3. Sv_D.García (1). HRs_Oakland, Ca.Pérez (2), J.Peterson (2), Bleday (3). New York, Bader (3), LeMahieu (5), Volpe (4).

___

Detroit 203 000 000 5 8 0
Cleveland 000 000 000 0 4 1

E.Rodriguez, Foley (8), Shreve (9) and J.Rogers; Battenfield, De Los Santos (7), Sandlin (8), Morgan (9) and Zunino, Fry. W_E.Rodriguez 4-2. L_Battenfield 0-4.

___

Texas 003 001 000 4 13 1
Seattle 100 010 010 3 7 0

Dunning, Sborz (7), Burke (8), J.Hernández (8), W.Smith (9) and Heim; Castillo, Brash (6), Speier (6), Then (7), Flexen (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh. W_Dunning 3-0. L_Castillo 2-1. Sv_W.Smith (6). HRs_Texas, Semien (6).

___

Houston 100 400 000 5 8 0
Los Angeles 020 000 002 4 8 1

Javier, Neris (7), B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Canning, J.Herget (4), Tepera (6), Devenski (7), Davidson (9) and Thaiss. W_Javier 3-1. L_Canning 2-1. Sv_Pressly (6). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (8). Los Angeles, Renfroe (10), Ohtani (8).

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 010 1 6 0
Baltimore 000 002 00x 2 6 0

Beeks, Chirinos (3), Guerra (8) and Bethancourt; Kremer, Voth (7), Coulombe (8), Cano (9) and Rutschman. W_Kremer 4-1. L_Chirinos 1-1. Sv_Cano (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 000 010 000 0 1 4 1
Philadelphia 000 000 001 1 2 7 0

(10 innings)

Gausman, Y.García (7), Swanson (8), Romano (9), Mayza (10) and Jansen; Wheeler, Soto (8), Domínguez (9), Kimbrel (10) and Realmuto. W_Kimbrel 2-1. L_Mayza 1-1. HRs_Toronto, Belt (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado 000 300 100 4 8 0
Pittsburgh 012 000 000 3 6 1

Senzatela, Lambert (3), Bard (6), Hand (6), Lawrence (8), Johnson (9) and Wynns; Hill, Moreta (4), Hernandez (6), R.Stephenson (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges. W_Hand 2-1. L_R.Stephenson 0-1. Sv_Johnson (6). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marcano (1), McCutchen (7).

___

Los Angeles 000 224 000 8 9 0
Milwaukee 000 100 000 1 5 1

Kershaw, Suero (8) and A.Barnes; Miley, Rea (6), Payamps (6), Milner (8), D.Williams (9) and W.Contreras. W_Kershaw 6-2. L_Miley 3-2. HRs_Los Angeles, F.Freeman (6), W.Smith (6), M.Vargas (4). Milwaukee, W.Contreras (3).

___

Miami 000 310 001 5 7 0
Arizona 000 400 000 4 5 0

E.Cabrera, Okert (4), Hoeing (5), Scott (6), Brazoban (7), Floro (8), Puk (9) and Stallings; M.Kelly, K.Nelson (7), Chafin (8), M.Castro (9) and Herrera. W_Floro 2-1. L_Chafin 2-1. Sv_Puk (6). HRs_Miami, Sánchez (3).

___

Washington 044 101 001 11 12 0
San Francisco 001 001 022 6 8 1

Jos.Gray, Th.Ward (8), E.Ramírez (9) and Adams; Manaea, Beck (3), Waites (9) and Bart. W_Jos.Gray 3-5. L_Manaea 1-2. HRs_Washington, Adams (1), L.Thomas (4). San Francisco, Conforto (5), Wade Jr. (7).

___

New York 010 100 000 2 10 0
Cincinnati 100 000 000 1 2 1

Verlander, Ottavino (8), Robertson (9) and Álvarez; H.Greene, Gibaut (6), Farmer (8), Young (9), Legumina (9) and T.Stephenson. W_Verlander 1-1. L_H.Greene 0-3. Sv_Robertson (7). HRs_New York, Alonso (13).

