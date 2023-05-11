Regions Tradition Tour Scores

11 May, 2023
Thursday
At Greystone GC
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
First Round
|Billy Andrade
|35-32—67
|Paul Broadhurst
|33-34—67
|Timothy O'Neal
|33-34—67
|Ken Duke
|36-32—68
|Ernie Els
|35-33—68
|Padraig Harrington
|34-34—68
|Steve Stricker
|33-35—68
|Shane Bertsch
|34-35—69
|Alex Cejka
|32-37—69
|Bob Estes
|36-33—69
|Paul Goydos
|34-35—69
|Jerry Kelly
|35-34—69
|Bernhard Langer
|33-36—69
|Steven Alker
|35-35—70
|Michael Allen
|33-37—70
|Stephen Ames
|34-36—70
|Olin Browne
|35-35—70
|Russ Cochran
|36-34—70
|Joe Durant
|35-35—70
|Harrison Frazar
|34-36—70
|Richard Green
|36-34—70
|Thongchai Jaidee
|34-36—70
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|36-34—70
|Rob Labritz
|36-34—70
|David McKenzie
|33-37—70
|Mike Weir
|36-34—70
|Y.E. Yang
|35-35—70
|Darren Clarke
|37-34—71
|Marco Dawson
|34-37—71
|Brian Gay
|37-34—71
|Robert Karlsson
|35-36—71
|Billy Mayfair
|34-37—71
|Scott Parel
|35-36—71
|Tim Petrovic
|33-38—71
|Dicky Pride
|34-37—71
|Kevin Sutherland
|37-34—71
|Scott Verplank
|34-37—71
|Woody Austin
|35-37—72
|Steve Flesch
|36-36—72
|Tom Lehman
|35-37—72
|Scott McCarron
|38-34—72
|Rocco Mediate
|36-36—72
|Colin Montgomerie
|40-32—72
|Steve Pate
|37-35—72
|Vijay Singh
|37-35—72
|Esteban Toledo
|37-35—72
|Kirk Triplett
|35-37—72
|Duffy Waldorf
|36-36—72
|David Frost
|36-37—73
|Tim Herron
|36-37—73
|John Huston
|35-38—73
|Lee Janzen
|39-34—73
|Steve Jones
|37-36—73
|Kenny Perry
|35-38—73
|Stuart Appleby
|36-38—74
|Jason Bohn
|38-36—74
|Glen Day
|38-36—74
|Jim Furyk
|34-40—74
|Mark Hensby
|37-37—74
|Justin Leonard
|37-37—74
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|38-36—74
|Paul Stankowski
|38-36—74
|John Daly
|42-33—75
|Scott Dunlap
|39-36—75
|Gary Hallberg
|37-38—75
|Larry Mize
|35-40—75
|Rod Pampling
|40-35—75
|Tom Pernice
|37-38—75
|Brett Quigley
|39-36—75
|John Senden
|38-37—75
|Chris DiMarco
|38-38—76
|Retief Goosen
|37-39—76
|Robert Gamez
|38-39—77
|Notah Begay
|38-40—78
|Brian Cooper
|40-38—78
|Len Mattiace
|38-41—79
|Charlie Wi
|40-40—80
|Wes Short
|40-42—82