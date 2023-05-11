Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1

11 May, 2023
Chicago Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 38 9 14 9
Anderson ss 3 0 1 0 Witt Jr. ss 5 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 Pasquantino dh 5 2 3 0
Vaughn 1b 4 0 1 0 Perez c 4 0 2 1
Robert Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Fermin c 1 0 1 0
Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 Melendez rf 4 2 1 1
Sheets rf 2 1 1 0 Olivares lf 4 2 1 1
Grandal dh 4 0 1 0 Pratto 1b 4 2 2 3
Alberto 3b 3 0 1 1 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 1
Zavala c 4 0 0 0 Massey 2b 4 1 3 2
Andrus 2b 3 0 1 0 Eaton cf 3 0 0 0
Sosa 2b 1 0 0 0
Chicago 010 000 000 1
Kansas City 400 121 10x 9

E_Sheets (2). DP_Chicago 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Pasquantino (13), Perez 2 (9), Massey (3). HR_Massey (1), Pratto (2), Olivares (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lynn L,1-5 5 9 7 7 2 4
Padilla 2 4 2 2 0 2
Middleton 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Keller W,3-3 5 3 1 1 4 4
Cuas 1 1 0 0 1 3
Garrett 1 1 0 0 0 2
Staumont 1 1 0 0 0 1
Clarke 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Cuas.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:21. A_12,187 (38,427).

