Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1

11 May, 2023
|Chicago
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|9
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pasquantino dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fermin c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melendez rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Sheets rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Olivares lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pratto 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Zavala c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Andrus 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Kansas City
|400
|121
|10x
|—
|9
E_Sheets (2). DP_Chicago 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Pasquantino (13), Perez 2 (9), Massey (3). HR_Massey (1), Pratto (2), Olivares (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lynn L,1-5
|5
|9
|7
|7
|2
|4
|Padilla
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Middleton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Keller W,3-3
|5
|3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Cuas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Garrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Staumont
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clarke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Cuas.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:21. A_12,187 (38,427).