Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

11 May, 2023
|Chicago
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Melendez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sheets dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pratto rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Garcia 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Massey 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Zavala pr-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Haseley rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|020
|—
|3
|Kansas City
|010
|200
|001
|—
|4
DP_Chicago 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Grandal (9), Benintendi (8), Robert Jr. (10), Garcia (3). HR_Massey (2). SB_Witt Jr. 2 (12).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Clevinger
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Santos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López L,0-3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|Singer
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Hernández H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman BS,1-3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Barlow W,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Santos (Bradley Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:20. A_20,321 (38,427).