Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

11 May, 2023
Chicago Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 31 4 6 4
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 Witt Jr. ss 3 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 4 1 2 0 Pasquantino 1b 4 0 0 0
Vaughn 1b 3 1 2 1 Melendez dh 4 1 1 0
Sheets dh 3 0 0 0 Olivares lf 4 0 0 0
Pérez ph 1 0 1 0 Eaton lf 0 0 0 0
Marisnick pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Pratto rf 2 2 0 0
Robert Jr. cf 4 0 1 2 Garcia 3b-2b 4 0 1 2
Grandal c 2 0 2 0 Massey 2b 3 1 1 1
Zavala pr-c 2 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 1 0 1 0
Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0 Fermin c 4 0 2 1
Haseley rf 4 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0
Sosa 2b 4 0 0 0
Chicago 001 000 020 3
Kansas City 010 200 001 4

DP_Chicago 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Grandal (9), Benintendi (8), Robert Jr. (10), Garcia (3). HR_Massey (2). SB_Witt Jr. 2 (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Clevinger 6 3 3 3 2 2
Santos 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1
López L,0-3 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Kansas City
Singer 6 5 1 1 2 4
Hernández H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chapman BS,1-3 1 3 2 2 0 1
Barlow W,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Santos (Bradley Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:20. A_20,321 (38,427).

