Boston 5, Atlanta 2

11 May, 2023
Boston Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 7 5 Totals 33 2 8 2
Refsnyder lf 3 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 2 1
Tapia ph-lf 2 0 1 1 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Verdugo rf 4 1 0 0 Riley 3b 4 1 2 0
Turner 3b-2b 2 1 1 0 Murphy dh 4 0 0 0
Yoshida dh 4 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 0 2 1
Hernández ss 4 0 1 1 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0
Duran cf 3 2 2 1 d'Arnaud c 3 0 1 0
Casas 1b 3 1 1 2 Harris II cf 3 0 1 0
Wong c 4 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0
Valdez 2b 1 0 0 0
Dalbec ph 0 0 0 0
Devers ph-3b 2 0 1 0
Boston 000 200 102 5
Atlanta 000 002 000 2

DP_Boston 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Boston 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Tapia (3), Duran (12), Rosario (6). HR_Casas (5), Acuña Jr. (7). SB_Harris II (4), Duran (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Bello W,2-1 6 6 2 2 1 5
Winckowski H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Martin H,7 1 1 0 0 0 3
Jansen S,9-10 1 1 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Lee 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
McHugh 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1
Young 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Minter L,2-4 1-3 0 1 1 2 1
Anderson 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Iglesias 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Jiménez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Young (Valdez).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:43. A_40,270 (41,149).

