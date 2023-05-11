Boston 5, Atlanta 2

Boston Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 5 7 5 Totals 33 2 8 2 Refsnyder lf 3 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 2 1 Tapia ph-lf 2 0 1 1 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 4 1 0 0 Riley 3b 4 1 2 0 Turner 3b-2b 2 1 1 0 Murphy dh 4 0 0 0 Yoshida dh 4 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 0 2 1 Hernández ss 4 0 1 1 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Duran cf 3 2 2 1 d'Arnaud c 3 0 1 0 Casas 1b 3 1 1 2 Harris II cf 3 0 1 0 Wong c 4 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 Valdez 2b 1 0 0 0 Dalbec ph 0 0 0 0 Devers ph-3b 2 0 1 0

Boston 000 200 102 — 5 Atlanta 000 002 000 — 2

DP_Boston 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Boston 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Tapia (3), Duran (12), Rosario (6). HR_Casas (5), Acuña Jr. (7). SB_Harris II (4), Duran (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Bello W,2-1 6 6 2 2 1 5 Winckowski H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1 Martin H,7 1 1 0 0 0 3 Jansen S,9-10 1 1 0 0 0 1

Atlanta Lee 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 McHugh 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 Young 1 0 0 0 0 1 Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Minter L,2-4 1-3 0 1 1 2 1 Anderson 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Iglesias 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 Jiménez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Young (Valdez).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:43. A_40,270 (41,149).