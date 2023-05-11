Boston 5, Atlanta 2

11 May, 2023
|Boston
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|Refsnyder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tapia ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Turner 3b-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Murphy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yoshida dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Hernández ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duran cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Casas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wong c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devers ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Boston
|000
|200
|102
|—
|5
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
DP_Boston 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Boston 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Tapia (3), Duran (12), Rosario (6). HR_Casas (5), Acuña Jr. (7). SB_Harris II (4), Duran (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Bello W,2-1
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Winckowski H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin H,7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jansen S,9-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Lee
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|McHugh
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minter L,2-4
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Anderson
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Iglesias
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Jiménez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Young (Valdez).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:43. A_40,270 (41,149).