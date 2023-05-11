Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Baseball Glance

11 May, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 29 9 .763 _
Baltimore 24 13 .649
Boston 21 16 .568
Toronto 21 16 .568
New York 21 17 .553 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 17 .528 _
Detroit 17 19 .472 2
Cleveland 17 20 .459
Chicago 13 24 .351
Kansas City 10 27 .270

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 22 14 .611 _
Los Angeles 20 18 .526 3
Houston 19 18 .514
Seattle 18 19 .486
Oakland 8 30 .211 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 25 11 .694 _
Miami 19 19 .500 7
New York 18 19 .486
Philadelphia 18 19 .486
Washington 16 21 .432

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 21 17 .553 _
Milwaukee 20 17 .541 ½
Chicago 17 19 .472 3
Cincinnati 15 21 .417 5
St. Louis 13 24 .351

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 23 15 .605 _
Arizona 20 17 .541
San Diego 19 17 .528 3
San Francisco 16 20 .444 6
Colorado 16 22 .421 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 5

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4

Atlanta 9, Boston 3

San Diego 6, Minnesota 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 5, Texas 0

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 5, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 3

Texas 4, Seattle 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 4-2) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 10, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4

Atlanta 9, Boston 3

San Diego 6, Minnesota 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 4, Washington 1

Miami 6, Arizona 2

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 1

Washington 11, San Francisco 6

Miami 5, Arizona 4

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, Cincinnati 1

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-1) at Cincinnati (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Arizona (Henry 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

