Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

11 May, 2023
|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|Díaz 1b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arozarena ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Raley lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Paredes 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Walls ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Henderson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|O'Hearn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|00x
|—
|2
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Díaz (6), Frazier (5), Hays (9), Santander (12). SB_Franco 2 (11), Mullins (12).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Beeks
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chirinos L,1-1
|5
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Baltimore
|Kremer W,4-1
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Voth H,3
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Coulombe H,8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cano S,3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Beeks.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:23. A_14,395 (45,971).