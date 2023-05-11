Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 29 2 6 2 Díaz 1b-3b 4 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 3 0 1 1 Rutschman c 3 1 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 1 1 0 Arozarena ph-lf 1 0 0 0 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 Ramírez dh 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 2 0 0 0 Raley lf-1b 4 0 1 0 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 1 Paredes 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 0 2 1 Walls ph 1 0 0 0 Henderson 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Lowe rf 4 0 1 0 Mateo ss 4 0 0 0 Bethancourt c 3 0 1 0 O'Hearn dh 2 0 0 0 Siri cf 3 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 000 010 — 1 Baltimore 000 002 00x — 2

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Díaz (6), Frazier (5), Hays (9), Santander (12). SB_Franco 2 (11), Mullins (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Beeks 2 1 0 0 0 2 Chirinos L,1-1 5 5 2 2 4 1 Guerra 1 0 0 0 2 0

Baltimore Kremer W,4-1 6 4 0 0 2 4 Voth H,3 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Coulombe H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Cano S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Beeks.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:23. A_14,395 (45,971).